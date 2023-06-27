This Massive Waterpark Is Less Than 2 Hours From Toronto & It Just Reopened For The Summer
Time for a road trip!
You can splash into summer at this giant waterpark near Toronto that just reopened for the season. Bingemans Big Splash features slides, pools, and more to keep you cool on even the sunniest of days.
The waterpark is located about an hour and a half from Toronto in Kitchener and officially reopened on June 24, 2023. The attraction is the largest of its kind in the Waterloo Region and there are endless activities to enjoy. You can experience nine giant waterslides, a heated wave pool, and a splash pad for kids.
The wave pool is the first and largest in the area and has an "assortment of alternating wave patterns, circulating channel and water umbrella."
Visitors who aren't afraid to get dizzy can take a spin on The Cyclone, a circular thrill ride that takes you round and round, eventually dropping you into a splashdown pool.
You and your friends can get into some competition at Torpedo Bay which features three AquaTube slides that you can race down. Full Throttle offers a similar experience with four slide lanes and a finish line at the bottom.
The Spray 'N' Play is an "interactive water playground" featuring controllable water flows, a net walk, and a 1200-gallon tipping bucket.
If you're in need of some relaxation, you can even book a private cabana with lounge chairs and patio furniture.
Bingemans has several other attractions to explore, including beach volleyball, mini golf, bowling and an indoor Playland.
Tickets for the waterpark are available online as well as at the door. If you're looking for a fun way to cool off this summer then you'll want to keep this colourful attraction in mind.
Bingemans Big Splash
Price: $37.95 + per person
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: This waterpark features tons of attractions to keep you cool this summer.
