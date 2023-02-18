PepsiCo Is Hiring For Jobs Across Ontario & You Could Make Up To $15K This Summer
There are jobs fairs happening across the province.
Get those resumes ready! PepsiCo is hiring for so many jobs across Ontario and you could make up to $15,000 this summer. The company is holding several job fairs across the province where you can learn more about the roles and even get hired on the spot.
The job fairs will take place on the company's "National Hiring Day" on February 25, 2023 in these Ontario towns and cities:
- Fraserville
- Kingston
- Kitchener/Cambridge
- London
- Mississauga
- Orillia
- Ottawa
- Stoney Creek
- Sudbury
- Thunder Bay
- Timmins
There are more than 300 seasonal jobs available across the country and roles include Warehouse Workers, Account Merchandisers, AZ Delivery Drivers and General Production Workers. There are positions available for students as well.
The job fairs will allow you to learn more about the opportunities, participate in interviews, and potentially get hired. Candidates are advised to submit an application online before attending the event.
According to a press release, the PepsiCo is looking for "hard-working, fun-loving people who want a job that rewards you for your strengths, offers good pay and features a great team culture"
The company boasts a "welcoming culture" with "flexible work environments" and well-being programs.
While PepsiCo could not provide the exact wage range for the positions, it does state that you "can make up to $15,000 this summer."
You can see a full list of jobs available at each location as well as apply online by visiting the website. If you're looking for a summer job these positions could be worth taking a look at.
PepsiCo Jobs
Salary: Up to $15,000 this summer
Company: PepsiCo
Who Should Apply: Anyone looking for seasonal work.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.