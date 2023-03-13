This Stunning Ontario Park Has Secret Sandy Beaches & A Towering Bridge Over A Waterfall
You can swim in "emerald-lake water."
This breathtaking Ontario park boasts crystal blue water, sandy beaches, and a towering bridge that takes you over a waterfall. Pukaskwa National Park is a beautiful place for an adventure and getting lost in nature.
The park is located in the Thunder Bay district of Northern Ontario along the shores of Lake Superior. It boasts a "remote granite shore," "towering cliffs," and "secluded sandy beaches."
There are tons of wilderness adventures that can be enjoyed at the park from hiking to swimming, boating, and geocaching.
A popular place for a dip is Horseshoe Beach which boasts a "crescent of golden sand" and "emerald-lake water." You can find this spot along the accessible boardwalk from Hattie Cove Campground.
Another incredible experience to check out in the park is the White River Suspension Bridge Trail. Don't except a casual stroll — the hike is 18 kilometres long and has some challenging sections.
It takes you through a "storybook forest" to the White River Suspension Bridge, which hangs 23 metres over Chigamiwinigum Falls. You can take in the views from above and stroll right across this powerful cascade of water.
Other highlights of the park include the coastal paddling route which leads past sandy beaches, freshwater fishing, and picnicking by sparkling waters.
The park is considered a three-season park and facilities are closed between November and May. Day admission costs $6.25 per adult during the warmer seasons.
You can also book campsites and camping equipment if you're planning on staying for several days.
Pukaskwa National Park
Price: $6.25 per adult during the warmer seasons
When: Facilities open May to November
Address: ON-627, Heron Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore hidden sandy beaches and a towering suspension bridge at this Ontario park.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.