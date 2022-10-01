This Ontario Park Has A 'Swaying' Suspension Bridge That Leads Over A Thundering Waterfall
You'll travel 23 metres above misty waters.
This Ontario hike comes with some incredible views, and you can wander right over a rushing waterfall. Pukaskwa National Park, located on Lake Superior, has tons of rugged landscape to explore, and it makes for a beautiful fall road trip.
The park is open until October 15, so you'll be able to catch some vibrant fall colours. One incredible adventure to take in the park is the White River Suspension Bridge Trail, which leads to a towering suspension bridge over a waterfall.
The hike is no easy feat; be prepared to journey 18 kilometres on this rugged route. Along the way, you'll travel across boardwalks, shorelines, wetlands, and colourful forests. There are rocky and muddy sections, so be sure to wear appropriate shoes.
Eventually you'll reach the White River Suspension Bridge, which crosses right over Chigamiwinigum Falls. The "swaying" bridge hangs 23 metres above the cascade and spans about 30 metres across it.
You'll be suspended above misty water, and you can take in incredible views of the rocky gorge and fall colours.
If you're looking for other beautiful suspension bridges around the province, the Scenic Caves Nature Adventures bridge stretches over a colourful fall forest with views of Georgian Bay. You can also cross another, smaller waterfall at the Belfountain Conservation Area's bridge.
There is a day admission fee of per $6.25 per adult to visit Pukaskwa National Park. Put on some hiking boots and take a scenic adventure through the rugged landscapes of this park to a towering suspension bridge.
Pukaskwa National Park
Price: $6.25 per adult for daytime admission
When: Until October 15, 2022
Address: ON-627, Heron Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hike leads to a "swaying" suspension bridge over a waterfall.
