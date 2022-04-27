6 Canada Summer Jobs That Pay More Than Minimum Wage & Don't Require Any Education
You can work at a farmers market, a brewery, the YMCA or even a university!
The Canada Summer Jobs program is up and running for 2022 and there are so many positions available that pay more than minimum wage but don't require a degree!
With the Canada Summer Jobs program, the federal government helps employers create jobs for young Canadians all over the country that are full-time or part-time for a minimum of six weeks.
To apply, you must be from 15 to 30 years old and be legally able to work in Canada which means you need a valid Social Insurance Number.
Hiring is currently underway for the program and will run until July 24, 2022, with more than 140,000 jobs available right now.
New positions will be added to the Canada Summer Jobs online portal regularly as they are approved for funding and become available.
Some of the jobs that have been posted so far require post-secondary education or high school education but some have no schooling requirements at all.
Here are six jobs being hired for right now that pay more than provincial minimum wage without requiring a degree!
Fruit seller
Salary: $20 an hour for 30 hours per week
Company: Artisan Farmers Market Society
Who Should Apply: Someone in North Vancouver who's willing to start working as a fruit seller as soon as May 15 with Artisan Farmers Market Society which operates farmers markets in Burnaby, Ambleside and Lonsdale.
Attendant, recreation and sports
Salary: $19 an hour for 40 hours per week
Company: YMCA of Lethbridge
Who Should Apply: Someone in Lethbridge, Alberta who wants to work in the world of sports and recreation and can start this job as soon as June 27.
Grower, trees - nursery
Salary: $18.50 an hour for 35 hours per week
Company: La Place Commune
Who Should Apply: Someone in Montreal's Outremont area who is bilingual and wants to use this summer to connect with nature and help grow trees. Work starts as soon as May 2!
Server - food and beverage services
Salary: $17 an hour for 35 hours per week
Company: Full Beard Brewing Co. Inc.
Who Should Apply: Someone in Timmins, Ontario who wants to work as a food and beverage server in the city's local brewery, Full Beard Brewing Co. Inc. The job is to be staffed as soon as possible.
Receptionist
Salary: $16 an hour for 35 hours per week
Company: University of Manitoba, First Year Centre
Who Should Apply: Someone who wants to work at the University of Manitoba's First Year Centre which is a resource for giving first-year students all the information they need to know about their freshman year of study. This job starts as soon as May 2.
Brewer helper - food and beverage processing
Salary: $15 an hour for 30 hours per week
Company: The Nook and Cranny
Who Should Apply: Someone who's ready to get experience at a brewpub in Truro, Nova Scotia that focuses on maritime craft beer and local producers! Work can start as soon as possible.