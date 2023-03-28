6 Ontario Remote Jobs That'll Pay You Up To $100K To Work From Home & Don't Require A Degree
Make a fortune without getting off the couch. 💰
Finding an Ontario remote job that pays well is a hassle, and locking down one that offers bank without a degree, is even more challenging.
Fortunately, all of that tedious work has been done for you. Below is a list of diverse remote jobs in Ontario that offer competitive salaries, and the best part is that no diploma is needed.
If you're looking for a change of pace, keep scrolling!
Senior QA Engineer
Salary: $100,000 to $190,000 a year
Company: Motion Recruitment
Who Should Apply: Candidates should have at least 5 years of experience in a QA automation role, as well as a strong understanding of the software development lifecycle, quality assurance methods, and testing principles.
Application Customer Support Specialist
Salary: $60,000 to $80,000 a year
Company: The Fedcap Group
Who Should Apply: Applicants must possess a high school diploma or its equivalent. Additionally, candidates should have at least 2 years of experience in a customer support role for a software product.
Partnerships Manager
Salary: $80,000 a year
Company: Feeld
Who Should Apply: Candidates should have at least eight years of experience, with a recent focus on partnerships, business development, or related fields.
Staff Writer
Salary: $80,000 a year
Company: Inside.com
Who Should Apply: Individuals who have five to 10 years of writing and journalism experience.
Senior QA Analyst
Salary: $58,000 to $86,000 a year
Company: Zynga
Who Should Apply: People with four years of experience in software development, quality assurance, gaming, or other related products in the Web3 domain.
Senior Ethereum Product Manager
Salary: $155,000 to $175,000 a year
Company: Figment
Who Should Apply: Individuals should comprehensively understand the Ethereum protocol and have substantial hands-on experience utilizing its blockchain.
You should also have at least five years of experience working as a product manager in the crypto industry.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.