6 Ontario Remote Jobs That'll Pay You Up To $100K To Work From Home & Don't Require A Degree

Toronto Staff Writer
Finding an Ontario remote job that pays well is a hassle, and locking down one that offers bank without a degree, is even more challenging.

Fortunately, all of that tedious work has been done for you. Below is a list of diverse remote jobs in Ontario that offer competitive salaries, and the best part is that no diploma is needed.

If you're looking for a change of pace, keep scrolling!

Senior QA Engineer

Salary: $100,000 to $190,000 a year

Company: Motion Recruitment

Who Should Apply: Candidates should have at least 5 years of experience in a QA automation role, as well as a strong understanding of the software development lifecycle, quality assurance methods, and testing principles.

Apply Here

Application Customer Support Specialist

Salary: $60,000 to $80,000 a year

Company: The Fedcap Group

Who Should Apply: Applicants must possess a high school diploma or its equivalent. Additionally, candidates should have at least 2 years of experience in a customer support role for a software product.

Apply Here

Partnerships Manager

Salary: $80,000 a year

Company: Feeld

Who Should Apply: Candidates should have at least eight years of experience, with a recent focus on partnerships, business development, or related fields.

Apply Here

Staff Writer

Salary: $80,000 a year

Company: Inside.com

Who Should Apply: Individuals who have five to 10 years of writing and journalism experience.

Apply Here

Senior QA Analyst

Salary: $58,000 to $86,000 a year

Company: Zynga

Who Should Apply: People with four years of experience in software development, quality assurance, gaming, or other related products in the Web3 domain.

Apply Here

Senior Ethereum Product Manager

Salary: $155,000 to $175,000 a year

Company: Figment

Who Should Apply: Individuals should comprehensively understand the Ethereum protocol and have substantial hands-on experience utilizing its blockchain.

You should also have at least five years of experience working as a product manager in the crypto industry.

Apply Here

