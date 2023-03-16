Parks Canada Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $76K
Your office could be one of these gorgeous spots!
If you fancy making some of Alberta's most gorgeous areas your new office, Parks Canada is hiring for a lot of jobs in the province right now and the paycheck is pretty decent.
These Government of Canada jobs would let you be surrounded by stunning scenery with mountains and lakes at your fingertips.
There's a variety of jobs available in everything from IT to teaching visitors about some of Alberta's most culturally important and scenic sites.
These are just some of the jobs available with Parks Canada right now.
Various Administrative/Clerical Positions
Salary: $50,980 to $61,567 a year
Location: Lake Louise, AB, Radium Hot Springs, B.C. or Field, B.C.
Who Should Apply: Someone who has plenty of administrative experience under their belt already. You'd be working at one of three field offices right in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, carrying out tasks including managing files, scheduling, preparing and revising routine reports and responding to requests for information.
Heritage Presenter
Salary: $46,234 to $52,046 a year
Location: Bar U Ranch, Longview, AB
Who Should Apply: If you love to tell stories, this could be the perfect role for you. You would be putting together programs to engage visitors and teach them all about the natural and cultural heritage of the Bar U Ranch, a Natural Historic Site.
IT
Salary: $60,603 to $76,217 a year
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: While this job posting isn't for a specific IT job, you could be matched with a position that best fits your skills. The Parks Canada IT team works on a number of different areas from network connectivity in very remote areas, managing data for science research and helping to make parks and sites "smart."
Apply Here
Heritage Presenter
Salary: $46,234 to $52,046 a year
Location: Cave and Basin, Banff, AB
Who Should Apply: This role is ideal for someone with performing arts or museum education experience. You'd be interacting with visitors and teaching them all about the site and its history. You also don't need a degree to apply.
Heritage Presenter
Salary: $46,234 to $52,046 a year
Location: Rocky Mountain House, AB
Who Should Apply: If you're a history buff and you're down to get dressed up in period costumes, you could be perfect for this role. You'd be teaching visitors all about the history of Rocky Mountain House and trade in the area.