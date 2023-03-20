The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & They Pay Up To $97K
You could earn serious cash!
If you're on the hunt for your next job, the answer could be closer than you think. The Government of Alberta is hiring for so many jobs and the pay is pretty good.
These Alberta government jobs pay up to $97,000 a year and there are also jobs in tons of different fields from museum curation to economic analysis. While a lot of them require experience or a degree in a related field, you might just find your dream job.
If you're looking for a high-paying role, here are six that the Alberta Government is trying to fill.
Paralegal
Salary: $61,190 to $75,556 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: The government is currently looking to fill two roles and if you've already got paralegal experience, this job could be perfect for you. You'll need to be able to independently draft and file court documents for all levels of court and manage and organize files for complex court proceedings.
Economic Data Analyst
Salary: $67,548.37 to $88,681.54 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in business or economics, you could be a great candidate for this government job.
you will provide support in building and maintaining a variety of economic information products, including web-based data applications, presentations and briefings, and analytical models
Curator, Invertebrate Zoology
Salary: $74,083 to $97,112 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: The Royal Alberta Museum is looking for someone with either a Ph.D. or master's in invertebrate zoology to take on a role as a curator. You would be responsible for scientific research and the development of collections at the museum.
Lead, Business Planning and Reporting
Salary: $67,315.44 to $ $88,681.53 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: If you've got plenty of project management experience, you could be well suited to this role which will involve leading a team on strategic planning and leading departmental operational planning and reporting.
Emergency Management Officer
Salary: $70,904 to $92,678 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: If you have a degree in Emergency Management, Occupational Health and Safety or a related field and at least four years of experience in a similar role, you could work for the government. You'll work across all areas of emergency management including prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery.
Recognition and Retention Support Coordinator
Salary: $67,548 to $88,681 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: This role involves supporting Apprenticeship and Industry Training (AIT) scholarships and awards programs in Alberta. You'll work alongside the Alberta Board of Skilled Trades and build relationships with scholarship donors. You'll need a degree and at least two years of experience to apply.