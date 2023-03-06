The Government Of Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $139K
Resumes at the ready!
If you're looking for a career change, the Government of Canada is hiring right now in Alberta and you can get a pretty sweet salary too.
There are currently government jobs in Calgary, Edmonton as well as further afield and they're all looking for a lot of different skills. The best part? You could actually earn up to $139,000 a year if you're able to snag one of these positions.
So without further ago, these are some of the Government of Canada jobs you can apply for in Alberta right now.
Area Project Manager
Salary: $119,286 to $139,443 a year
Location: Calgary and Edmonton
Who Should Apply: You'll need to know all about project management and architectural and engineering practices to apply.
You'll also need to have experience in managing Real Property projects as well as managing staff too.
Decision Maker
Salary: $100,220 to $114,592 a year
Location: Calgary
Who Should Apply: This role is open to people with a degree or a combination of training and experience. You'd be working as part of the Refugee Protection Division to decide whether refugee protection claims made in Canada are accepted or rejected.
Electrical Engineer
Salary: $104,135 to $121,451 a year
Location: Calgary and Edmonton
Who Should Apply: Knowing a lot about the theory and practice of electrical engineering is essential for this role. You'll also need to know about federal and provincial codes and standards. Someone with an engineering degree is needed to apply.
Buyer
Salary: $96,225 to $108,091 a year
Location: Calgary and Edmonton
Who Should Apply: Public Services and Procurement Canada is looking to fill around 20 roles with various lengths, locations, and language requirements. You'll need a secondary school diploma and at least five years of experience in assessment, planning, acquisitions, negotiations, contract management or a related field.
Occupational Therapist
Salary: $89,243 to $106,319 a year
Location: Drumheller, Edmonton, Grande Cache and Innisfail
Who Should Apply: You'll need to be eligible to practice as an Occupational Therapist to apply. You'll need to have experience working in a correctional environment and working with clients with psychiatric and mental health disorders too.