6 Remote Jobs Hiring In Alberta Right Now & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply
No more commuting!
If you're tired of commuting and would rather trade in the office for the couch, you're in luck. There are currently tons of work from home jobs up for grabs in Alberta and you don't need a degree to apply.
These remote jobs in Alberta cover everything from customer service to recruitment and you don't even need to leave your house.
As warmer weather is on the horizon, you could start taking your meetings outside this spring. Why not? The opportunities are endless.
Digital Care Consultant
Company: Rogers Communications
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: This role is all about customer service so if that's something you're passionate about, you could be a great fit. You'd be responding to customers on chat and voice channels to answer their questions and resolve any issues. While you don't need a degree, a year of experience in a customer-facing role would be a benefit.
Commission Insurance Broker
Company: Clear Cut Insurance
Location: Alberta
Who Should Apply: If you've got a general insurance level 1 licence, you could take on this role. You would be connecting with customers and potential customers to sell and service insurance products. You'd also be developing business plans to help generate new sales.
Central Reservations Agent
Company: Sandman Hotel Group
Location: Calgary
Who Should Apply: You'd be helping customers make bookings and making sure all reservations and reports are completed accurately. The job also comes with a ton of perks from discounted hotel rates and discounted passes and lift tickets for Grouse Mountain and Revelstoke Mountain Resort.
Virtual Care Assistant
Company: Satori Health
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You should apply for this role if you have experience in virtual administration. You'll be helping manage patient flow, follow-up, bookings, and referrals. You'll also need to have a knowledge of practice and procedures.
Advisor
Company: Alberta Health Services
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You'd be working as part of a procurement team to complete competitive processes and contracting activities across AHS. You would also be developing training materials for AHS staff. Experience in health care or in procurement activities is preferred for the position.
Recruiter
Company: Ledcor
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: If you've got at least two years of experience in recruitment, you could apply for this role. You'll be providing support on every aspect of recruitment and sourcing, interviewing and assessing candidates. You'd also be working with business leaders to come up with recruitment plans to meet their long-term plans and gaps.