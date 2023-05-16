Government Of Canada Jobs In IT Are Available Right Now & The Salary Is More Than $100,000
Canada's national financial intelligence agency is also hiring for compliance and analytics positions.
There are government of Canada jobs you can apply for right now in IT, compliance and advanced analytics that pay more than $100,000!
Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, also known as FINTRAC, is looking to hire people to staff various positions across the country.
FINTRAC is Canada's national financial intelligence agency that helps combat money laundering, terrorist activity financing and threats to the security of the country.
These compliance, IT/IM and advanced analytics jobs with the agency are available in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
Salaries for the positions range from $105,460 to $143,072 a year.
With the compliance branch, team leads are being hired to ensure that individuals and entities comply with the Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing Act and associated regulations.
In the partnership policy and analysis department, a team lead is being hired to help develop strategic policy, research and international relationships and produce strategic financial intelligence to reduce money laundering and terrorist activity financing risks.
With the IT/IM branch, various positions are open that are responsible for turning business needs and requirements into focused services and solutions to contribute to FINTRAC's goal of providing secure, reliable and efficient solutions.
If you want to apply, you need to be a Canadian citizen.
Also, you need a bachelor's degree from a recognized university in a relevant field to get hired for the compliance and partnership policy and analysis positions.
For the IT/IM jobs, you need to have successfully completed two years of a post-secondary educational program in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant field.
There are specific experience requirements that you need to get hired for each of these positions.
But all of the jobs require experience providing strategic advice to senior officials, experience establishing and maintaining partnerships, and experience developing, managing and implementing strategies, policies, projects, programs or services.
FINTRAC noted that you have to limit who you tell about your application to your partner or close family members and they also need to be discreet.
The closing date for these government of Canada jobs is May 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Compliance, IT/IM and advanced analytics positions
Salary: $105,460 to $143,072
Company: Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada
Who Should Apply: People who are interested in compliance, IT/IM or advanced analytics jobs with Canada's national financial intelligence agency, which combats money laundering, terrorist activity financing and threats to the security of the country.
What government of Canada jobs are available?
