The Government Of Canada Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $119K
Get your resume ready!
Looking for a new high-paying job? You're in luck as the Government of Canada is currently hiring for a lot of jobs in Alberta and you could get your hands on a salary of up to $119,000.
There are government jobs available all over the province in everything from psychology to engineering.
You might want to revamp that resume because you won't want to miss these opportunities.
Analyst, Economics & Finance
Salary: $88,853 to $108,098 a year
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: This role will need someone to analyze applications for large pipeline infrastructure projects, and other financial issues that affect Canadian energy systems. To apply, you'll need a degree that specializes in business administration, commerce or economics.
Asset Management System Officer
Salary: $85,742 to $92,694 a year
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: In this role, you would need to act as the national administrator for Parks Canada's asset management system and help out with technical support, work on access permissions and liaise with IT. To apply, you'll need a secondary school diploma as well as experience in developing and maintaining a data management strategies and processes.
Psychologist
Salary: $85,917 to $100,165 a year plus a terminable allowance of up to $12,000
Location: Drumheller, Edmonton, Grande Cache or Innisfail, AB
Who Should Apply: If you're a registered psychologist with a master's degree in the field, you could apply for this role. You would be helping to address the mental health needs of offenders and their reintegration into society.
Senior Data Analyst
Salary: $88,618 to $101,999 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: You'll need a degree in economics, sociology or statistics to apply for this government role. You would be working as part of Environment and Climate Change Canada in human resources planning and performance measurement.
Structural Engineer
Salary: $102,423 to $119,455 a year
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You would be providing leadership, expertise and guidance for the rehabilitation, maintenance, and management of Parks Canada assets. You will need a degree in structural engineering as well as plenty of experience with contemporary and heritage-built assets to apply.
Civil Aviation Safety Inspector, Airworthiness
Salary: $90,039 to $105,233 a year
Location: Calgary or Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: To apply for this role, you'll need a secondary school diploma and a post-secondary diploma or degree in aircraft maintenance or a combination of training and experience in the field. You'll also need to hold a Canadian Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) Licence.