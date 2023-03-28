CBSA Is Hiring Intelligence Analysts & You Don't Need A Degree To Make Almost $100,000
Positions are available across Canada and remote work is possible.
You can find Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) jobs in the intelligence field and no university degree is required for you to get hired.
With these government of Canada jobs, the federal law enforcement agency is looking to create a pool of candidates that will be used to fill Intelligence Analyst positions.
People living in Canada along with Canadian citizens and permanent residents living abroad can apply for this opening.
CBSA Intelligence Analysts have a salary that ranges from $81,060 to $93,387 a year.
If you get hired, you'll be tasked with producing and spreading intelligence-based products and supplying strategic, operational and tactical intelligence advice and functional guidance to CBSA, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and other partners.
The jobs are in various locations across Canada but flexible work arrangements may be considered which include a compressed work week and remote work.
You need a secondary school diploma to get hired and so a university degree is an asset, not a requirement.
Experience working with complex written documents (reports, risk assessments, vulnerability reviews, intelligence bulletins or research reports) for researching and collecting, composing and editing, or analyzing and evaluating information is needed.
You can meet the experience requirement by having one year of experience conducting research and analysis, collaborating with partners and stakeholders, gathering information in an investigative setting to formulate a recommendation, or conducting interviews to obtain information to formulate a recommendation.
There are also conditions of employment that have to be met and maintained throughout your time in the position including a security clearance, a valid driver's license, a willingness to work overtime, and the ability to go on job-related travel.
If you're interested in applying, the closing date for this government of Canada job is April 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Intelligence Analyst
Salary: $81,060 to $93,387
Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a secondary school diploma and experience working with complex written documents for researching and collecting, composing and editing, or analyzing and evaluating information.
A valid driver's license, a willingness to work overtime, the ability to go on job-related travel and more conditions of employment are also required.
What government of Canada jobs are available?
There are more government of Canada jobs including CBSA jobs in IT, CSIS jobs for technology professionals and CRA jobs for auditors and accountants.
You can also find service officer jobs with Employment and Social Development Canada along with foreign service officer positions that are primarily located overseas and program officer or advisor jobs with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.