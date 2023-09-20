Government Of Canada Jobs Are Available Abroad & You Can Apply For These 9 Positions Right Now
Work is available in India, Japan, Mexico, Italy, and more countries. 🌎
There are government of Canada jobs available across this country but there are also positions in locations around the world that you might not know about.
Global Affairs Canada is currently hiring people to work at embassies, high commissions, and consulates in other countries.
These job opportunities at Canadian offices abroad are for a bunch of positions including drivers, translators, officers, analysts and more.
To get hired, you either need to be a resident of the country the position is in or be able to get the proper work permits that the country requires.
Some of the international positions even have salaries that are close to or more than $100,000!
You can find these government of Canada jobs abroad in Italy, Japan, India, Mexico, Colombia, and other countries around the world.
Senior Driver / Fleet Driver
Salary: €33,655 to €40,011 (CA$48,329 to CA$57,457) and €32,682 to €38,520 (CA$46,932 to CA$55,316)
Location: Rome, Italy
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a high school diploma from a recognized institution and a valid class B driver's license with a clean driving record.
Also, you need the ability to speak and write in Italian and English or French along with experience in a profession that includes regular passenger driving duties for a private company or public authority.
There are openings for a senior driver in Vatican City and a fleet driver in Rome with the Embassy of Canada to the Holy See.
If you get hired, you'll provide safe and reliable transportation services, provide courier and logistical services, and carry out administrative tasks like maintaining travel schedules.
This job is open to people who are eligible to work in Italy and are legal residents of Italy or an EU country that's part of the free mobility agreement.
The closing date is September 22, 2023, at 23:59 UTC+1.
Officer, Foreign Policy and Diplomacy Service
Salary: ¥7,481,724 to ¥11,936,887 (CA$68,038 to CA$108,554)
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Who Should Apply: The Embassy of Canada to Japan in Tokyo is looking to hire someone to participate in the Foreign Policy and Diplomacy Service program with a focus on the culture, visual and performing arts, and music.
You'll oversee the Embassy’s Prince Takamado Gallery, deliver in-person and virtual cultural showcases, provide support to clients and create content for social media.
Requirements for the job include a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with a major related to the position (marketing, business administration, arts, etc.) and fluency in Japanese and English.
You also need to have experience in:
- developing contacts with the Japanese arts industry
- developing content for social media
- planning and delivering cultural showcase events
- planning, delivering and/or promoting cultural and creative industries in the Japanese market
- managing budgets
- using Excel, Word and other software programs
This government of Canada job is open to individuals who are eligible to work without restrictions in Japan.
You have until September 24, 2023, at 23:59 UTC+9 to submit an application.
Migration Program Officer
Salary: 1,659,148 to 2,408,716 Indian rupee (CA$26,774 to CA$38,871)
Location: Delhi and Bengaluru, India
Who Should Apply: The High Commission of Canada in Delhi and the Consulate General of Canada in Bengaluru are looking for Migration Officers to assess and make decisions on applications for permanent and temporary residency to Canada.
You need a bachelor's degree from a university and proficiency in English to get hired.
Also, experience analyzing complex problems or issues and making recommendations or decisions, experience composing reports and briefings, and experience in a leadership role is required.
This position is open to all individuals who are currently residing and eligible to work in India.
You have until September 25, 2023, at 23:59 UTC+5:30 to apply.
Junior Facilities and Residence Manager
Salary: 414,066 Mexican pesos (CA$32,582)
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you're interested in being the Junior Facilities and Residence Manager at the Embassy of Canada to Mexico.
You'll be responsible for facility and property management activities including:
- preparing and overseeing task schedules to manage facilities
- developing, coordinating and overseeing preventive maintenance and ongoing repairs and upgrades
- administering maintenance projects
- performing and documenting property data and inspection or other priority reports
- reviewing and evaluating scopes of work, tenders, technical drawings and specifications for new construction, renovations, repairs and maintenance contracts
To get hired, you need to have graduated with a relevant technical degree from a recognized institution in civil, mechanical or electrical engineering construction.
This job is open to those who currently possess the right to work in Mexico, including non-nationals.
You have until September 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET in Canada to submit an application.
Translation Coordinator
Salary: ¥6,340,698 to ¥10,588,675 (CA$57,662 to $CA96,293)
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a degree from a recognized university, experience translating and interpreting between Japanese and English, experience working with a Japanese company, and experience with software programs like Word, Excel and Outlook.
Also, you need to be fluent in both English and Japanese.
If you get hired, you'll be working at the Embassy of Canada to Japan translating texts from Japanese into English, conducting background research, providing live interpretation between English and Japanese, and performing related office duties.
Candidates must be eligible to work in Japan and must possess work permits and visas.
The closing date for applications is September 24, 2023, at 23:59 UTC+9.
EDC Senior Officer
Salary: 2,408,716 Indian rupees (CA$38,886)
Location: Mumbai, India
Who Should Apply: You can apply if have a degree from a government-recognized university in an area related to the position like business, finance, commerce, marketing, economics, international trade or international relations.
Also, you must have:
- experience with capital providers or financial intermediaries with experience in commercial/corporate lending and structured project finance
- experience in managing and developing relationships with clients from cleantech, energy transition, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing or agri-food.
- proficiency in English and Hindi
This position at the Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai is open to all individuals who are currently residing and eligible to work in India.
If you get hired, you'll help with business development efforts in India, discuss new financing, investment and procurement opportunities, generate market intelligence and insights, and enhance the capacity to support key clients, Canadian exporters and investors.
The closing date is September 26, 2023, at 23:59 UTC+5:30.
Security and Readiness Program Officer
Salary: 286,192,567 Indonesian rupiah (CA$25,004)
Location: Jakarta, Indonesia
Who Should Apply: To get hired for this job at the Embassy of Canada to Indonesia and Timor Leste, you need a bachelor's degree from a recognized university and proficiency in English and Bahasa Indonesia.
Also, experience researching and analyzing complex information, providing advice and recommendations to management, drafting documentation like guidelines, plans and policies, and ensuring quality control is also required.
This job is open to legal residents or citizens of Indonesia.
Security and Readiness Program Officers are responsible for providing services to enhance the government of Canada's security planning, emergency preparedness and resilience in Indonesia and Timor Leste.
If you get hired you will research and analyze the security environment, advise on operational security matters, assist in the management of a locally contracted guard force, deliver routine security briefings, training and drills, provide support for consular-related emergency management services to assist Canadians abroad, and more.
You can submit an application until October 1, 2023, at 23:59 UTC-7.
Senior Trade Officer
Salary: 36,354,875 Costa Rican colón (CA$92,214)
Location: San Jose, Costa Rica
Who Should Apply: The Embassy of Canada to Costa Rica is looking for a Senior Trade Officer to help Canadian businesses succeed by building international networks, enhancing their ability to compete, and securing new business opportunities abroad.
You need a university degree from a legally recognized institution and proficiency in English and Spanish.
Also, experience in international business development, managing client/stakeholder relationships, providing service to clients/end-users, project management, or International trade financing and international capital markets is required.
This job is open to any person who is currently residing and legally able to work in Costa Rica, or who is able to get a work permit by their own means.
September 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET in Canada is the closing date for applications.
Case Analyst – Migration Program
Salary: 6,180,915 Colombian pesos per month (CA$2,129 per month)
Location: Bogota, Colombia
Who Should Apply: The federal government is looking to hire someone to work at the Embassy of Canada to Colombia.
As a case analyst, you will:
- assess applications
- assist in the identification and analysis of risks associated with the processing of immigration applications
- conduct research to obtain information related to case processing, quality assurance, program integrity and migration trends
- report on risk, fraud, program integrity and migration issues
- respond to requests for advice and guidance, and make recommendations
- translate documents and provide interpretation
You need a bachelor's degree from a legally registered post-secondary institution along with experience using programs like Microsoft Office and performing duties relevant to the position including researching, collecting, analyzing and/or presenting information.
This selection process is open to all current locally engaged staff, as well as spouses of Canada-based officers of the Embassy of Canada to Colombia, who have the right to work in Colombia.
The closing date for this government of Canada jobs is October 2, 20234 at 11:59 p.m. ET in Canada.
