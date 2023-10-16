8 Government Of Canada Jobs That Are High Paying & How Salaries Compare To US Government Jobs
Which government pays more money? 👀
There are a bunch of government of Canada jobs you can apply for right now that are high-paying jobs with salaries going over $130,000 a year.
But when you compare those salaries to similar positions with the U.S. federal government, you can find much higher pay rates!
Canada Revenue Agency, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Parks Canada and more federal departments in Canada are hiring right now for positions in IT, admin, nursing, and more.
There are similar openings in America as well with salaries that go all the way up to over $190,000 a year.
Now, let's get into these eight high-paying government of Canada jobs and how the salaries of U.S. government jobs compare.
IT
You can apply to be an IT Leader with Employment and Social Development Canada, a job that pays CA$88,683 to CA$110,182 a year.
It requires that you have graduated from a two-year program of study at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another field relevant to the position.
You also need experience in IT delivery and experience leading, assigning or coordinating the work of information management and information technology staff, consultants or team members.
There is a similar position with the U.S. government — an Information Technology Specialist for the Geological Survey — that has a salary of US$82,830 to US$107,680 per year.
That works out to CA$112,831 to CA$146,682 a year!
You must have IT-related experience, possess a valid state driver's license and have a safe driving record to get hired.
Pay & Benefits
Currently, you could get hired to work as a Pay and Benefits Specialist with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and get paid CA$71,679 to CA$87,206 a year.
Having a two-year college diploma or high school diploma, experience in client service, experience as a pay specialist using the Phoenix Pay System, and administering pay and benefits to employees is required.
Health Benefits Assistants with the Veterans Health Administration in America earn US$37,696 to US$49,009 per year which works out to CA$51,349 to CA$66,760.
Applicants need one year of specialized experience related to the work of the position or four years of post-secondary education at an accredited business, secretarial or technical school, junior college, college or university.
Auditing
Canada Revenue Agency jobs for Income Tax Auditors pay CA$88,261 to CA$107,249 a year.
You need to have a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting or be eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association.
Also, experience working in Canadian income tax compliance within a public practice accounting firm, business, or industry is required.
In the U.S., a job as a Financial Auditor with the Office of the Inspector General pays US$112,015 to US$145,617 per year.
That's a salary of CA$152,587 to CA$198,360 each year!
Experience as an independent auditor conducting or overseeing federal financial statement audits, a degree in accounting or auditing, or a degree that included auditing courses in a related field is required to get hired.
Admin
If you're looking to work in admin, Parks Canada is hiring Administrative Supports and Administrative Assistants who have a high school education along with experience in customer service, computers, and administrative support.
These positions pay CA$50,656 to CA$60,587 a year.
Administrative Clerks with the Bureau of Reclamation are being hired and workers get US$38,062 to US$49,485 per year.
While that salary might seem low, when the currency is converted it's actually higher paying than the government of Canada job at CA$51,848 to CA$67,408 a year.
Experience in administrative and clerical support, operating computer software, reviewing and editing documents, and operating office equipment or a bachelor's degree is required.
Nursing
Registered Practical Nurses are being hired by Indigenous Services Canada right now and the pay is CA$33.43 to CA$36.34 an hour.
You need to have a licensed practical nurse certification or diploma, or a registered practical nurse certification or Diploma to get hired.
Also, eligibility for registration as a registered practical nurse in Canada, and experience applying basic nursing principles, techniques and procedures as a licensed practical nurse or registered practical nurse is required.
Similarly in the U.S., Practical Nurses are being hired by Indian Health Service with a salary of US$43,382 to US$68,456 per year.
That's CA$59,095 to CA$93,251. If you worked 40 hours a week all year long with the Indigenous Services Canada job, you'd make CA$69,534 to $75,587 annually.
With the U.S. position, experience and/or education related to the duties of the position and a license to practice as a practical or vocational nurse in the U.S. is required.
Facilities
Facilities Attendants and Cleaners with Parks Canada are being hired right now and you can make between CA$19.83 and CA$21.58 an hour.
You just need experience providing cleaning services and knowledge of health and safety procedures.
There is a similar job — Maintenance Worker with National Park Service — in America that pays US$21.16 to US$24.68 per hour.
That works out to CA$28.82 to CA$33.62 an hour.
Applicants need a valid driver's license, the ability to use and maintain tools and equipment and knowledge of equipment assembly and repair to get hired.
Computer Systems
Canada's Communications Security Establishment is hiring Systems Administrators and Desktop Administrators and the salary is from CA$85,885 to CA$132,114 per year.
You must have post-secondary education in a related field like computer science, computer engineering or computer engineering technology along with experience or training in system administration.
In America, this job for a Systems and Network Administrator with U.S. Courts pays between US$62,852 and US$122,483 per year which is CA$85,617 to CA$166,846.
Two years of specialized experience related to the work of the position and a bachelor's degree from a college or university in information technology or a related field are required to get hired.
Human Resources
With this Human Resources Manager job at Parks Canada, you could make between CA$100,011 and CA$111,435 a year.
To get hired, you need a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in human resources management, labour or industrial relations, psychology, public or business administration, organizational development, education sciences, social sciences, sociology, or a related field.
Also, experience providing corporate or operational human resources services and experience providing advice and support on HR issues is required.
Meanwhile, a Human Resource Manager with the Bureau of Prisons is being hired right now and the salary is from US$69,107 to US$107,680 per year.
That yearly pay works out to CA$94,137 to CA$146,682!
Compared to the federal government job in Canada, this position requires a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree.
But that can be replaced with three full years of a higher level graduate education leading to such a degree or one year of specialized experience related to the position to be staffed.
