6 High-Paying Government Of Canada Jobs For Students That You Can Apply For Right Now
CBSA is hiring Student Border Services Officers and the pay goes up to $34 an hour! 👀
If you want to earn money and you're in college or university, there are government of Canada jobs for students available across the country right now.
The federal government is currently hiring students for high-paying jobs which means you can put quite a bit of money in the bank while getting an education.
You could earn from $16 an hour all the way up to more than $30 an hour with these positions!
Jobs are available with the Canada Border Services Agency, the Canada Revenue Agency, Parks Canada and more government departments.
The federal government is hiring across the country in cities like Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and St. John's.
Those positions — some of which are through the Federal Student Work Experience Program — include Student Border Services Officers with CBSA and business and accounting student opportunities with the CRA.
Here are six high-paying government of Canada student jobs that you can apply for right now if you're looking for work.
Student Border Services Officer
Salary: $16.84 to $34.59 an hour
Location: Vancouver, Richmond, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, London, Waterloo, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Dorval, Halifax and St. John's
Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)
Who Should Apply: To be eligible to apply, you must meet all of these Federal Student Work Experience Program eligibility criteria:
- be a full-time student in an accredited/recognized post-secondary academic institution
- be a full-time student during the entire hiring process
- be returning to full-time post-secondary school in September 2024
- be at least the age of majority in the province where you will be working
If you get hired, you'll work full-time from the end of April 2024 to September 2024 with the possibility of being rehired for part-time work in fall 2024 and winter 2025.
You'll have to successfully complete the paid mandatory five-week Student Border Services Officer training which takes place between April and July.
With this job, you will work at an international airport, international mail processing centre, marine operation or telephone reporting centre.
CBSA is looking for people who can work as Student Border Services Officers to facilitate the flow of legitimate travellers and goods and identify potential risks to Canada.
You'll be serving and educating the public, interviewing travellers, verifying declarations and goods, referring travellers and goods that require further examination, and identifying fraudulent documents.
You'll also promote compliance with Canada's border, trade and tax laws through enforcement, service and public education.
The deadline to apply for this position is October 12, 2023.
Business and accounting student opportunities
Salary: $17 to $26 an hour
Location: Toronto, Mississauga, Scarborough, North York, Hamilton, Ottawa, Barrie, Kingston, Belleville, Thunder Bay, London, Kitchener/Waterloo, Peterborough, St. Catharines, Sudbury and Windsor
Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Who Should Apply: If you want to work in the fall of 2023 or winter of 2024, you need to be enrolled full-time in a business, accounting, human resources, law, tax, finance, economics or office administration program at a Canadian post-secondary institution during those semesters.
For summer 2024 positions, you must be enrolled in a full-time business, accounting, human resources, law, tax, finance, economics or office administration program at a Canadian post-secondary institution during the summer or fall 2024 semesters.
No specific work experience is required to get hired.
If you are a student with a work-study permit, you can apply but preference will be given to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who meet the requirements.
The closing date for this job is November 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Co-op opportunities for students
Salary: $16 to $28.57 per hour
Location: Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal
Company: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Who Should Apply: People living in Canada along with Canadian citizens and permanent residents abroad can apply for these student jobs.
Positions are available in various areas including accounting, finance, statistics, communications, translation, office administration, business administration, data analysis, human resources, social media, and graphic design.
These jobs for students will run from January to April 2024, with the possibility of an extension after that.
You have to apply by 11:59 p.m. PT on December 3, 2023.
Student employment program
Salary: $34,861 to $58,346
Location: Ottawa
Company: House of Commons
Who Should Apply: You need to be currently enrolled at a recognized secondary or post-secondary institution to get hired.
Also, you must be at least 16 years old and a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, or have a valid study permit.
With the House of Commons Administration's Student Employment Program, employment opportunities are available for high school, CEGEP, college and university students.
If you get hired, you could work part-time throughout the year in a variety of fields including:
- administrative support
- accounting, commerce, procurement and contracting
- communications, linguistics and graphic/web design
- architecture, interior design and project management
- engineering, computer science, data science, cybersecurity and information management
- broadcasting and audiovisual support
- corporate security
- talent management, occupational health and safety and labour relations
- trades and culinary arts
The closing date is December 3, 2023.
Student Interpreter
Salary: $16.84 to $25.52 per hour
Location: Cheticamp and Ingonish Beach
Company: Parks Canada
Who Should Apply: Parks Canada is looking to hire students who can work as members of the Cape Breton Highlands National Park interpretation team.
You need to be willing to work and/or travel in varied terrain and weather conditions, willing to work varied hours, able to stand, walk and hike for extended periods of time, and able to guide hikes in the evening and after dark.
Also, you need a valid class 5 Nova Scotia driver's license or a provincial equivalent.
As a Student Interpreter, you'll deliver programs and guided hikes to visitors about the park's natural features, cultural heritage, and significance.
You'll also assist with special events and school field trips, do work on a computer and use audio-visual equipment.
The closing date for this job is May 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Various student positions
Salary: $17 to $26 an hour
Location: Ottawa
Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Who Should Apply: The CRA is hiring full-time students at recognized Canadian post-secondary institutions who are living in Canada or Canadian citizens living abroad.
No specific work experience is required to apply or get hired.
The CRA wants students who can work in these areas:
- accounting/audit, finance, statistics and economics
- communications and translation
- office administration and project management
- business administration, law and data analysis
- political sciences, human resources and social sciences
- social media and graphic design
The closing date for these jobs is December 29, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.