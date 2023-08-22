No Degree Required: High-Paying Government Of Canada Jobs You Don't Need University For
Salaries go from $50,000 all the way up to $100,000!
If you're looking for work right now, there are so many government of Canada jobs that you can apply for.
Not only are the positions high paying but you also don't need to have a university degree to get hired!
You can find high-paying jobs with a bunch of federal agencies and departments including Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Service Canada, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), and Health Canada.
Salaries for these positions — which are located in multiple cities across the country — range from just over $50,000 to more than $100,000 a year.
Available jobs include call centre agents, admin support staff, HR coordinators, benefits officers, professional buyers and more.
So, here are eight government of Canada jobs you can apply for right now that are high paying but don't require you to have a university degree.
Regional Protective Services Officer
Salary: $51,760 to $70,500
Company: CSIS
Location: Montreal, Ottawa and Burnaby
Who Should Apply: To apply, you need to have a high school diploma and four years of experience or a college diploma and two years of experience in a protective services and security-related role.
You'll be responsible for monitoring and responding to emergency or safety situations, ensuring the protection of CSIS property, preparing reports related to safety and security activities, conducting security searches, and responding to phone line queries.
Also, you must be willing to work 12-hour shifts on a rotational basis, wear a uniform and be assigned personal protection equipment.
All candidates have to be eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance and the process involves a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation which includes credit and financial verifications.
The closing date for this job is September 15, 2023.
Call Centre Agent and Taxpayer Services Agent
Salary: $61,774 to $69,526
Company: CRA
Location: Montreal and Shawinigan
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a secondary school diploma or the successful completion of at least three years of secondary school and are bilingual in English and French.
Experience in customer service, accounting, taxation and call centres is an asset but not a requirement to get hired.
Call Center Agents have to conduct telephone interviews, claim and negotiate overdue amounts, request missing returns, serve legal notices to taxpayers, respond to telephone inquiries, verify taxpayer information, and input data into electronic files.
Taxpayer Services Agents have to respond to enquiries or requests related to tax matters, do calculations to determine tax or CRA-administered program requirements or entitlements, and educate taxpayers with information on available services.
The closing date for these positions is September 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Benefits Officer and Program Officer
Salary: $61,152 to $65,887
Company: Employment and Social Development Canada / Service Canada
Location: Quebec (in-person and/or telework)
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a high school diploma along with at least six months of experience delivering services or programs to the public and interpreting and applying legislation or policies.
You also need to be bilingual in English and French.
As a Benefits Officer, you'll have to provide accurate service by contributing effectively to the processing of employment insurance applications.
As a Program Officer, you'll be responsible for promoting and delivering social development and labour market programs, answering questions and communicating with community representatives, and analyzing applications for funding.
You can apply for this job until 11:59 p.m. PT on September 15, 2023.
Administrative Coordinator
Salary: $62,500 to $78,200
Company: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Location: Vancouver, Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You need a secondary school diploma and at least one year of experience providing administrative support services.
Those services include managing calendars and emails, writing agendas and minutes for meetings, scheduling and organizing meetings, making travel and hospitality arrangements, and using Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
As an administrative coordinator, you'll maintain calendars and manage emails, coordinate and schedule travel arrangements, coordinate and participate in regular divisional meetings, and draft and edit documents, reports, presentations, memoranda and correspondence.
The closing date is September 20, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Professional Buyers
Salary: $96,225 to $108,091
Company: Public Services and Procurement Canada
Location: Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Kingston, Toronto, Petawawa, Ottawa, Gatineau, Montreal, Quebec City, Saint-Hubert, Moncton, Saint John, Corner Brook, St. John's, Charlottetown, Halifax and Sydney
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a secondary school diploma along with five years of experience in completing contracting processes, debriefing management on procurement files, providing strategic advice on complex procurement issues, and managing client relationships or establishing partnerships.
Professional Buyers are responsible for parts of the procurement process including negotiating procurement contracts, awarding and managing contracts, engaging with vendors, and supporting procurement for federal government programs.
The closing date is September 29, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Human Resources Coordinator
Salary: $61,152 to $65,887
Company: Environment and Climate Change Canada
Location: Various locations in Canada
Who Should Apply: You need a secondary school diploma along with experience working in a client service environment and experience using a human resources management system to help address information requests or solve problems.
If you get hired, you'll be tasked with providing support to more than 7,000 Environment and Climate Change Canada employees and helping them access, navigate and resolve issues related to HR and pay systems.
You can apply for this job until 11:59 p.m. PT on September 29, 2023.
Payment Services Officer
Salary: $60,424 to $67,582
Company: Employment and Social Development Canada / Service Canada
Location: Ontario
Who Should Apply: To get hired, you need a secondary school diploma and the ability to write and speak clearly, act with transparency and fairness, collaborate and manage conflicts, prioritize and analyze information, effectively respond to the needs of clients, and use a computer.
Payment Services Officers help clients by responding to enquiries regarding benefits that Service Canada provides.
The last day to apply for this job is September 29, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Clerical, Administrative Support and Program Officer
Salary: $50,821 to $70,622
Company: Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a secondary school diploma and are looking to work in a clerical or administrative support position.
There are no experience requirements listed on the job posting.
Health Canada is the federal department responsible for helping Canadians maintain and improve their health.
The Public Health Agency of Canada protects the health of Canadians by preventing and controlling chronic and infectious diseases along with preparing for and responding to, public health emergencies.
You can apply for these jobs until 2:59 a.m. ET on November 1, 2023.
