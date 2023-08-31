A UPS Driver's Salary In The US Will Be $170K & Here's How Much The Company Pays In Canada
Drivers and warehouse workers can earn a good living 💰.
Searching 'UPS salary' on Google got wildly more popular last week when it was announced that, through union contract negotiations, UPS drivers are soon set to earn a salary of $170,000 in the U.S.
But what about UPS Canada? How much do UPS drivers earn in Canada, and how much do other positions in the country pay?
Narcity has connected with Teamsters Canada to learn everything about the new contract reached by Teamsters (U.S.), what it means for UPS employees in this country, and how much employees with the company can earn.
The bottom line is, if you're looking for a high-paying job in Canada, working for UPS might be right for you.
Before the latest contract negotiations for UPS workers in the U.S., the company already offered several high-paying positions, with drivers able to make an annual salary of up to US$145,000, according to the company's website, but that is referred to as a "total compensation package" which includes benefits.
Nevertheless, when it was mentioned by the CEO of UPS the compensation package would be increasing to $170,000, online searches for jobs at UPS jumped 50%, according to Bloomberg and Indeed.
So, how does this new compensation package affect UPS employees in Canada?
"This contract only pertains to American UPS employees," Teamsters Canada Director of Communications Marc-André Gauthier told Narcity in a statement.
Teamsters represents 330,000 UPS employees in the U.S. and Teamsters Canada represented over 9,300 UPS frontline workers as of 2020.
"I can tell you that the US contract and the monetary details it contains will certainly have an impact when we negotiate the next contract for the Canadian UPS contract in 2025," Gauthier added.
So, while the future seems promising, what UPS employees are currently making in Canada isn't bad either.
How much do UPS workers make in Canada?
Like any job, "salaries can vary," according to Gauthier, based on whether a position is full-time or part-time, and the nature of the job itself.
But the salaries can be quite decent.
"A [UPS] driver in Canada can earn around $100k a year, and potentially more with overtime," the Communications Director of Teamsters Canada explained. "Warehouse workers, on the other hand, can earn up to $70k a year."
Those salary rates will remain in effect until the end of 2025, Gauthier said.
A six-figure salary is certainly nothing to complain about and neither is $70,000 annually, when the median income in Canada in 2023 is $68,400 after taxes, according to Policy Advisor.
If you're interested in applying for a job at UPS Canada, you can check out the careers section of their website here.
They are currently hiring for several delivery driver and warehouse roles across the country.
