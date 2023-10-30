VIA Rail Is Hiring For Jobs All Over Canada Right Now & You Can Make $41 Per Hour
Some roles don't require a university degree!💰
If you're on the job hunt in Canada then it might be time to hop aboard the job train at VIA Rail, because the rail service company is hiring for a bunch of different jobs across Canada.
A lot of these roles pay well too, and some don't require a university degree or years of experience — so they could be the perfect fit for anyone looking to start fresh. VIA Rail jobs also offer some inciting benefits, like vacation, personal leave, a pension place, and train pass access for employees and their dependents. Paired with a good salary and insurance coverage, these are gigs you won't want to overlook on your job hunt.
Right now VIA Rail has job openings in Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto, and Quebec that you can apply for. If you don't live in one of these cities though you can keep your eyes on the VIA Rail website for more openings. You can also explore the Government of Canada job openings that can also have good perks and benefits, or have a look at some of Canada's highest paying jobs that don't require a degree.
Dust off your resume, review the dos and don'ts of applying for a new job so you can stand out among the crowd, and get applying!
Advisor, Health & Safety
Location: Toronto, ON
Salary: $77,112 - $ 95,256
Who Should Apply: According to this job position VIA Rail has ongoing projects aimed to "modernize its services and infrastructure," and anyone in this position will be helping move that forward. You'll need to bring health and safety expertise to the job, in order to make sure everything is as safe and hazard-free as possible.
You'll also need to have a university degree that relates to occupational health and safety, and a minimum of three years experience working in a similar industry. If you're someone who fits the requirements and enjoys collaborating with people, has strong organizational skills, and leadership qualities, then this role might be a fit for you.
This role also offers flexibility for hybrid remote work, which can be a big plus for anyone who loves the work-from-home lifestyle.
Electrician
Location: Vancouver
Salary: $41.45 per hour
Who Should Apply: VIA Rail is looking for a Red Seal Electrician to join their team at the Vancouver Maintenance Centre location. In this role, you'll be working on passenger cars and trains, taking care of any and all electrical equipment needs. In addition to doing installations, repairs and replacements, you'll also be doing preventative maintenance.
The role gets 40 hours of work per week guaranteed, but the work schedule might vary. You might have to work evenings, nights, weekends and holidays in this position, so anyone applying has to be flexible. All of the tools, PPE, and uniforms are provided though, and they offer benefits like a ride pass, personal says, and insurance coverage.
Passenger Car Cleaner (General Worker)
Location: Vancouver
Company: VIA Rail
Salary: $31.60 per hour
Who Should Apply: There are two positions open for this role in Vancouver, and you don't need a university degree to apply. This position is responsible for cleaning the passenger railway cars, doing things like wiping the tables and chairs, cleaning the washrooms, and vacuuming the carpets. Anyone applying should be comfortable working outdoors and be flexible with their schedule since shifts vary. You also need to have a valid driver's license and have a High School Diploma.
The equipment that you need to do the job is provided for you — like tools and PPE — and you get benefits in this position.
Sr. Administrative Assistant
Location: Montreal
Salary: $62,717 - $77,474
Who Should Apply: This role is there to support to Chief Human Resources Officer and all of the daily responsibilities that come along with the job. Independence is key in this position, as well as good judgment and confidentiality.
You'll be doing things like managing the Chief Human Resources Officer's schedule, coordinating appointments, making travel arrangements and itineraries, preparing meeting agendas, and other general tasks. To apply for this role you'll need a college diploma in administration and at least eight years of experience. You also need to be proficient in MS Office, and the job posting said that SharePoint knowledge is a plus.
This role does have the flexibility to offer options for hybrid remote work and a range of benefits like unlimited telemedicine service.
Station Service Attendant- Counter Sales Agent
Location: Quebec
Salary: $25.26 - $29.26 an hour.
Who Should Apply: VIA Rail is hiring for this position at their Ste-Foy station and Gare du Palais Station in Québec City. It's a customer-facing role, so applicants should enjoy customer service. In this position, you will be guiding passengers in the station and creating reservations, making announcements in the station, and doing general janitorial tasks.
You won't need a university degree to apply for this job but you will need a High School Diploma, one year of customer service experience, and a valid driver's license. The schedule for this job varies, with shifts on weekends and holidays, but it is guaranteed 20 hours.
Project Coordinator
Location: Montreal
Salary: $67,859 - $87,817
Who Should Apply: Organizational skills are key for this role, as you'll be creating detailed action plans for team members, You'll need to manage the Technical Services portfolio and work with team managers and leads, as well as track budgets for projects and prepare progress reports. This job comes with a lot of responsibility so time management and attention to detail are key.
A college degree is required for this role, and a minimum of three years of experience in a similar position. You'll also need to know how to use Microsoft suite and be proficient in both English and French. According to the job posting, this role also comes with a "generous compensation and benefits package" and flexible options for doing hybrid remote work.