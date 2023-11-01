The TTC Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs Right Now & You Can Make Over $42 An Hour
You don't need a university to apply to some of these! 💸
Finding a high-paying job in Canada isn't always an easy thing, but TTC has job openings in Toronto that pay well and some don't require a lot of experience.
Anyone living in the city knows The Toronto Transit Commission all too well, as it runs all of the public transport. From buses and subways to streetcars, the TTC is all over the city. The huge company needs lots of workers to help it run, so there's often job availability.
Forbes actually named the TTC one of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity in 2022, and the TTC website said that it has been recognized as "a top employer in the GTA and Canada."
The TTC also has some high-paying roles available, that will probably spark the interest of anyone job hunting out there.
If you land a job you'd be working for the third largest transit system in North America, and the job postings said that the company's mission right now is to provide "a reliable, efficient, and integrated bus, streetcar and subway system that draws its high standards of customer care from our rich traditions of safety, service and courtesy."
So, if you're in the Toronto area and looking for a new gig, then dust off the resume and get applying, because here are seven job openings at the TTC right now.
General Maintenance Carpenter
Salary: $42.35 an hour
Who Should Apply: The TTC is searching for General Maintenance Carpenters to work 40-hour weeks. You should be flexible with shift times because this job involves night shifts and Fridays and Saturdays off work.
If you land this gig you'll be doing a variety of carpentry tasks, such as "joining and cabinet making duties necessary to construct, repair, renovate, and maintain structural woodwork such as concrete forms, shoring, hoarding, building framework, trim, stairs, doors, window frames, partitions, walls, ceilings, etc."
There are requirements for this position, like a valid Certificate of Qualification as a General Carpenter or General Carpenter Red Seal. You'll also need a class "G" driver's license in order to get this position.
General Body Repairperson/Painter
Salary: $42.35 an hour
Who Should Apply: In this role you will be doing the bodywork on TTC vehicles, repairing them and doing general maintenance. This will involve things like hammering out dents, realigning framing, welding, and more.
You should be skilled in this kind of work, and have a valid auto body and collision damage repair certificate. The job posting also said that anyone applying should have a class "G" driver's licence. Someone in this role should also have a commitment to safety and be a good communicator.
Storeperson
Salary: $30.19 - $39.21 an hour
Who Should Apply: The TTC is hiring for multiple Storeperson positions, that will work full-time in varying shifts. You should be flexible with your schedule, as you might be working at different locations and on different days. This position is responsible for an array of duties that are specific to the location where they'll be working — including receiving, unpacking, and loading.
No university degree is required for this role, but you will need to have a valid Certificate of Qualification as a Partsperson.
Foreperson - Rail Vehicles
Salary: $91,644.80 - $114,566.40
Who Should Apply: This position is in charge of planning and controlling the maintenance activities in the department. They'll be responsible for training sessions and quality audits, as well as instructing people on work safety. The foreperson will also do administrative work like timekeeping, making reports and keeping records.
Depending on need, they might be required to work at "various Streetcar Maintenance department facilities," the job posting said.
This position might be a fit for you if you enjoy leadership and helping train and supervise others, and have strong communication skills. This job does require a post-secondary college diploma or university degree.
Carhouse Operations Assistant
Salary: $56,638.40 - $70,834.40
Who Should Apply: This position will work 35 hours a week and will be doing administrative tasks and support services. You would be processing payroll for other employees and doing general office duties if you landed this position. Organization and communication skills are key in this role, as you would be dealing with an array of daily duties and tasks. Since it's in an office environment you'll also want to be skilled in computer programs, like spreadsheets and word processing.
The job posting said that post-secondary education that's relevant to the position is an asset, but not a requirement.
Transportation Planner
Salary: $80,189.20 - $100,245.60
Who Should Apply: This job has a high salary, and the last day to apply is on November 3rd — so act fast if you think you're a fit!
The person in this position will be helping review and respond to development proposals and zoning changes. They will also be responsible for resolving certain operational problems when they come up, and making sure that new designs meet the operational requirements that are necessary.
You would be using office technology in this role, and need to have strong analytical and planning skills. A university degree or equivalent education and experience is required for this position.
Project Coordinator
Salary: $88,306.40 - $110,401.20
Who Should Apply: In this role you'll see a project through every step of the way. You should have an eye for detail and organization, able to make sure that projects stay on schedule and within the set budget.
Management skills are also needed in this role, as you would be reviewing and monitoring all of the different phases of the project. You would also be the go-to person for project-related communication, and responsible for helping resolve any issues that come up.
A post-secondary college diploma or a university degree is needed for this role, or an equivalent amount of education with training and experience. Overall the job posting stresses knowledge of the industry and experience in a similar role being key to landing this position.