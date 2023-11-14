8 Ontario Government Jobs You Can Apply For That Are High-Paying & Don't Require A Degree
Some positions have salaries that are over $100,000!
If you're looking for work right now, there are quite a few Ontario government jobs you can apply for.
These are high-paying jobs that don't require a degree from a university or a diploma from a college!
Salaries range from more than $57,000 a year to over $112,000 a year for some of the jobs.
Even the positions that pay hourly or weekly rather than annually have high salaries that are much more than the minimum wage in Ontario.
These jobs with the Ontario government that are available right now include IT Senior Business Analyst, Customer Care Representative, Health Analyst, Administrative Support Clerk and more.
IT Senior Business Analyst
Salary: $76,382 to $112,555
Location: Dryden, Guelph, Peterborough, Sault Ste Marie, Sioux Lookout, South Porcupine, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and Toronto
Company: Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
Who Should Apply: If you want to apply for this job, you need to know enterprise business architectural concepts, business requirement management, business analysis methodologies, software design, development and integration, disaster recovery planning and business continuity planning, and industry technologies and trends.
Also, you need to have contributed to the evolvement of business analysis methodologies and best practices.
The closing date for this position is Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Customer Care Representative
Salary: $26.75 to $31.03 an hour
Location: Goderich
Company: Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery — ServiceOntario
Who Should Apply: If you want to get hired, you need to have experience providing in-person customer service responding to inquiries, providing advice and information, and resolving customer issues in a high-volume environment.
Also, experience using computers and computer apps along with experience handling cash and operating cash registers and point-of-sale machines to process monetary transactions is required.
Knowledge of government services and programs at the municipal, provincial, and federal levels, and the ability to accurately calculate fees, collect money, balance floats, and prepare deposits and reports is needed.
You have to apply for this position by Friday, November 17, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Coordinator, Building Services
Salary: $57,398 to $86,017
Location: Maidstone
Company: Ministry of the Solicitor General — Correctional Services
Who Should Apply: You need to have knowledge of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and related regulations, trade practices and safety standards along with ministry policies, procedures, guidelines and regulations, solid and hazardous waste management, WHMIS, and pest control.
To get hired, you also need the ability to acquire government and ministry financial and administrative procedures and acquire ministry program and operational objectives, policies, and service delivery models.
Being able to coordinate work on electronic security systems to perform preventative maintenance, upgrades, and system updates, plan and coordinate major maintenance and renovation projects, and coordinate maintenance schedules in compliance with ministry and government standards is required as well.
The application deadline for this job is Friday, November 24, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Senior Policy Analyst
Salary: $76,382 to $112,555
Location: Toronto
Company: Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services
Who Should Apply: If you want to apply for this job, you need to have knowledge of and experience with policy and program development principles and techniques.
You must be able to interpret legislation and strategic directions and apply them to an integrated child and youth service agenda, governance, funding and critical social policy issues.
Also, you need research and project management skills, consultation and relationship management skills, and consensus building, mediation and negotiation skills.
The closing date for the position is Monday, November 27, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Health Analyst
Salary: $70,820 to $102,046
Location: Kingston, London, Sudbury, and Toronto
Company: Ministry of Health
Who Should Apply: With this position, you need to have demonstrated knowledge of:
- theories, concepts and methods in epidemiology, health economics, health geography, biostatistics, population health, health system performance measurement and health status assessment, statistical techniques and modelling or quantitative research design and methods
- government/ministry directions and priorities, division mandates, ministry stewardship principles, legislative authorities, regulations and corporate standards, policies and guidelines in IT, privacy, and information access and distribution
Also, you need to know how to conduct comparative analyses of alternative methodologies, analyze the performance of the health system, and use databases, software and computers.
You have until Friday, December 1, 2023, at 11:59 pm ET to submit an application.
Administrative Support Clerk
Salary: $25.02 to $29.09 per hour
Location: Thunder Bay
Company: Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have knowledge of administrative office procedures, practices and routine office equipment to provide support in a fully automated environment using online databases.
Also, the ability to calculate benefit entitlements and process payments and reimbursements, use software like Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and provide effective customer service in person, by telephone, and through electronic communication is required.
The deadline to apply for this job is Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Student Support Coordinator
Salary: $57,398 to $86,017
Location: Belleville
Company: Ministry of Education
Who Should Apply: If you want to get hired for this position, you need to be proficient in American Sign Language.
Also, you must have knowledge of the social and emotional implications of students with specialized needs, life skills, orientation and mobility practices, and knowledge of the theories in child development, support and recreation to assist in the planning of programs for students.
Skills to proactively manage and ensure a response to emergency situations, and maintain quality customer service by identifying and providing input into programs that engage students is required.
You have until Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11:59 pm ET to apply.
Applications and Equipment Technician
Salary: $1,250.49 to $1,571.86 per week
Location: St. Catharines
Company: Ministry of Transportation
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have knowledge of a variety of business processes and applications (including Civil 3D, InRoads, Auto CAD, ArcGIS, Survey 123, and Field Maps) that are used to provide support, training and resolve or escalate issues.
Also, knowledge of information technology and equipment (including large format printers, scanners, digital land survey equipment, and GPS receivers) is required.
The closing date for this job is Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.