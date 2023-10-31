CSIS Is Hiring Students For Jobs In IT, Admin, Finance & HR That Pay Up To $27 An Hour
Positions are also available in emergency management, policy and foreign relations, and information management.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service, which is known as CSIS, is hiring students across the country and the pay goes up to $27 an hour!
With these government of Canada jobs, you would work in IT and engineering, emergency management, policy and foreign relations, information management, finance, admin, or human resources.
Positions are available for the winter 2025 work term which is between January and April.
You must be a Canadian citizen and be registered as a full-time, post-secondary student at an accredited academic institution recognized in Canada to apply for the government of Canada jobs for students.
The student salary with CSIS depends on your post-secondary education and how many work terms you've done with the government agency.
College and CEGEP students can earn between $16.83 and $20.63 an hour, and undergraduate students can make from $17.12 to $24.78 per hour.
Graduate students can earn between $22.04 and $27.73 an hour with these positions.
If you're in college or university and are looking for work while you study, here are CSIS student jobs that you can apply for right now!
IT and Engineering
Salary: $16.83 an hour to $27.73 an hour
Location: Burnaby, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: You must be enrolled in an undergraduate degree or an advanced diploma program of three years in computer science, computer and electrical engineering, engineering in technical areas, network security, information technology, telecommunications, software engineering or informatics.
Work is available in IT areas such as Database Administration, Systems Programming, IT Infrastructure Support, IT and Network Security, Network Engineering and Telecommunications, Software Development, Quality Assurance and Testing, and more.
You have until November 10, 2023, to apply for this student job.
Information Management
Salary: $16.83 an hour to $27.73 an hour
Location: Ottawa
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: To get hired, you need to be registered full-time in a college diploma or undergraduate degree program such as information and records management, library science, archival studies, and business administration.
It's not required that you have experience providing client services, using word processing, spreadsheet and e-mail applications, and performing general administrative duties but it is preferred.
Job duties for students include responding to client requests related to corporate files, supporting retention and disposition activities, participating in information digitization and quality assurance, and providing information management advice and guidance related to IM policies, procedures and initiatives.
The closing date is November 10, 2023.
Emergency Management Analyst
Salary: $16.83 an hour to $27.73 an hour
Location: Ottawa
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: This job with CSIS is open to students who are registered in a full-time college diploma or undergraduate degree program including emergency management, call centre program, criminology, psychology, and political science.
Experience conducting research and analyzing information to make recommendations, delivering client services, and working in a high-pressure environment like a call centre or crisis centre is not required but is preferable.
Students who get hired will do the following tasks on the job:
- collect information from the public by obtaining, evaluating and interpreting potential threat-related information and establishing an appropriate course of action
- conduct urgent and sensitive operational research and analysis
- asses complex data and provide information analysis by preparing reports and providing recommendations
- respond to crises and emerging national security events
- conduct advanced internet intelligence collection by assessing online information and using investigative means
- assist with projects and presentations
- review procedures and policies to suggest updates
You have until November 10, 2023, to apply.
Policy and Foreign Relations
Salary: $16.83 an hour to $27.73 an hour
Location: Ottawa
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: You must be currently enrolled in a graduate-level program in political science, strategic studies, public administration, communications, journalism or a related area of study.
Experience providing strategic advice, compiling and analyzing information to support the development of policies or the coordination of initiatives, and writing and editing communication products isn't required but preferred.
If you get hired, you'll assist with the following tasks:
- support the development and coordination of strategic policy and/or foreign relations files by providing advice
- prepare briefing material, speeches, correspondence and/or presentations for meetings with domestic colleagues, counterparts and/or foreign partners
- formulate and participate in the drafting of cabinet documents
- conduct consultations on matters before cabinet and in parliament or in advance of executive foreign visits and travel
- research, analyze and interpret cabinet documents, parliamentary committee reports, foreign reporting and messages
- assist in the coordination and preparation of executive foreign travel and visits
- assist in the development and implementation of communication strategies
This job posting will close on November 10, 2023.
Human Resources
Salary: $16.83 an hour to $27.73 an hour
Location: Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you're registered full-time in a college diploma or undergraduate degree program like human resources, labour relations, industrial relations or another relevant field.
The HR department with CSIS offers a variety of specializations for students to work in including Recruiting and Staffing and Talent Management.
You have until November 10, 2023, to submit an application if you want to get hired.
Finance
Salary: $16.83 an hour to $27.73 an hour
Location: Edmonton, Toronto and Ottawa
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: You need to be registered full-time in a college diploma or undergraduate university degree program in accounting, finance, business administration, commerce, economics or another related area of study.
Positions are available in Financial Operations and Resource Management.
The closing date for these student jobs is November 10, 2023.
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $16.83 an hour to $27.73 an hour
Location: Burnaby, Ottawa and Montreal
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: You need to be registered full-time in a college diploma or undergraduate university degree program.
Experience in planning and coordinating administrative activities, scheduling meetings and appointments, dealing with managers and employees, and providing client services is not required but preferable.
If you get hired, you'll help with the following tasks:
- assist the manager and director general by examining, analyzing, coordinating, prioritizing and organizing administrative support work
- prepare and process administration requests like training, human resources, official languages, accommodation, information and technology, security and strategic planning
- maintain the budget by analyzing expenditure requirements, compiling and reconciling financial data, certifying expenditures and providing budget reports
- provide the director general with data by developing and maintaining various systems
- liaise with managers and employees on expenditures by ensuring compliance with policies and regulations
- organize the director general's appointments by scheduling meetings according to priorities, compiling any background information required or that would be beneficial
- compose written replies on behalf of the director general and review outgoing correspondence for quality and accuracy
You have until November 10, 2023, to apply for this job.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.