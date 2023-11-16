Government Of Canada Jobs In Admin Are Available & You Can Get Hired Even Without A Degree
Positions are open in so many cities across the country!
There are government of Canada jobs in admin available across the country that you can apply for if you're looking for work right now.
You could get hired even without a university degree or a college diploma which makes these positions high-paying!
Currently, the Department of Justice Canada is looking for people to work in various administrative and clerical support services positions.
You can find admin jobs in cities across every territory and almost every province including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Whitehorse, Yellowknife, Iqaluit, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Gatineau, Montreal, and Halifax.
People living in Canada along with Canadian citizens and permanent residents abroad can apply to these government of Canada jobs in admin.
There are different job levels for these Administrative Assistant positions and so the salary ranges from $55,543 to $60,130 and $54,878 to $61,379.
Justice Canada also shared that it offers "competitive" employee benefits, ongoing training and flexible work arrangements.
For the positions that pay $55,543 to $60,130, you need to have successfully completed two years of secondary school or have a combination of education, training and/or experience.
For the jobs that pay $54,878 to $61,379, you need to have a high school diploma or a combination of education, training and/or experience.
Experience in providing administrative or clerical support services in a work environment is also required.
That includes preparing, organizing and storing information, data entry, dealing with queries on the phone and by email, processing service requests, scheduling appointments or meetings, arranging travel, and more.
Experience could come from volunteer work, not just paid work so you could get hired even if you've never had an administrative job before.
There are also various language requirements for these admin careers with Justice Canada.
Some jobs only require you to know English but others are bilingual which means you'll need to be able to read, write and speak in both English and French.
If you want to apply, the closing date for the government of Canada jobs is March 17, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $55,543 to $60,130 and $54,878 to $61,379
Location: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Whitehorse, Yellowknife, Iqaluit, Toronto, Ottawa, Gatineau, Montreal, and Halifax
Company: Department of Justice Canada
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you're looking for a government of Canada job in admin.
You either need to have completed two years of secondary school, a secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience to get hired.
Also, experience in providing administrative or clerical support services in a work environment is required.
