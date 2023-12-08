CSIS Is Hiring Officers In Canada & You Can Earn Over $70,000 Without A University Degree
You'll monitor and respond to emergencies, ensure the protection of CSIS property, and more.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service, which is also known as CSIS, is hiring people to work as officers in B.C. and Ontario.
With these government of Canada jobs, you can get hired and make over $70,000 without a university degree.
CSIS is looking to hire Canadians for Regional Protective Services Officer positions that are related to protection and security.
These CSIS jobs are located in Burnaby, B.C. and Ottawa, Ontario.
Job duties for Regional Protective Services Officers include:
- monitoring and administering activities in support of access controls
- monitoring and responding to emergency/safety situations to ensure the protection of life, facility and property by maintaining order, control and safety
- ensuring the protection of CSIS property and the personal property of employees and visitors by conducting safety and security patrols
- responding to, assisting with and monitoring all activities related to an evacuation of the complex
- training and mentoring new officers to the team in cooperation with team members
- preparing shift, incident and monthly statistical reports related to all safety and security activities
- conducting random security searches and reporting anomalies
- responding to telephone lines and National Service Call Center queries and maintaining local call logs
For these positions, the CSIS salary is $51,760 to $62,970 a year or $57,960 to $70,500 a year.
You need to have a college diploma or high school diploma to get hired. No university degree is required.
If you have a college diploma, you need two years of experience related to protective services and security but if you have a high school diploma, you need four years of experience.
That experience must have been from a role that required protecting assets, operations and employees from various security threats.
You must be willing to work 12-hour shifts on a rotational basis and willing to wear a uniform and assigned personal protection equipment.
Also, you have to be eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance.
That process includes a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation with credit and financial verifications.
If you want to apply, the closing date for these CSIS jobs is Thursday, December 28, 2023.
