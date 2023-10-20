Government Of Canada Jobs Have Unique Employee Benefits & Perks You Might Not Know About
That includes compressed work weeks, flexible hours and money allowances. 👀
You probably know that a lot of government of Canada jobs have high-paying salaries, don't require a university degree or don't require any work experience.
But you might not know about the unique employee benefits and job perks that are offered by federal agencies and departments.
Even though the federal government doesn't offer job perks like travel discounts, unlimited vacation, an extra month off or money to buy a home that some companies in Canada, there are still impressive employee benefits available.
That includes flexible working hours, money allowances, compressed work weeks, remote work and more.
Some government offices have interesting perks as well like a cafeteria with a wood-burning pizza oven, fitness centres, and access to five kilometres of walking trails.
So, here are a bunch of employee benefits offered by federal departments and agencies, along with government of Canada jobs you can apply for right now if you want those perks.
Canada Revenue Agency
Canada Revenue Agency, which is also known as the CRA, offers employees these benefits that you might be interested in:
- flexible working hours
- virtual work, in-office work or a combination of both — depending on the position
- wellness programs
There are jobs in the Services and Programs branch of the CRA for recent graduates in Ontario available right now.
That covers a wide range of opportunities including administrative assistants and collections agents.
If you get hired you'll help to provide services in areas like planning, budgeting, human resources, communications, and finance.
The salary for these Services and Programs jobs with the CRA is $56,608 to $75,631 a year.
You must have obtained a diploma, advanced diploma, degree, applied degree, master's, or PhD from a post-secondary institution between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2024.
No specific work experience is required to apply.
The closing date for the CRA jobs is October 29, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Canadian Security Intelligence Service
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is currently hiring a Pay and Benefits Specialist to work in Ottawa.
Working in this position will get you an allowance that's between 3.5% and 9.5%. Also, temporary lump sum payments could be available too.
The position pays $71,679 to $87,206 a year.
You need to have a two-year college diploma or high school diploma along with experience performing the duties of this position as a fully trained Pay Specialist using the Phoenix Pay System.
Experience in client service as a resource person is also required.
The closing date for the CSIS job is November 30, 2023.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency offers employees flexible working arrangements which include flexible start and end times.
Also, most employees are entitled to one volunteer day each year that can be used for any volunteer activity.
If you get hired for a position in the National Captial Region (Ottawa and Gatineau), then you'll have access to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency fitness centre.
Senior Human Resources Assistant jobs are available at various Canadian Food Inspection Agency locations across Canada.
The salary ranges from $55,987 to $60,612 per year.
To get hired, you need to have completed two years of secondary school along with experience providing administrative support services in an office environment and experience working with Microsoft Office suite or similar software.
You have until November 8, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT to apply for the job.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation currently has a hybrid work model that lets employees work from home but still have the opportunity to have in-person connections.
You'll only have to work in the office a minimum of four times a month if you get hired.
Specialist, Assisted Housing jobs are open in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Halifax.
The salary is between $81,410.14 and $101,762.68 a year.
You need an undergraduate degree in business administration, commerce, or real estate law, with a concentration in accounting, finance or property management to get hired.
Also, a minimum of five years of relevant experience in real estate law, construction financing or commercial banking is required.
Communications Security Establishment
If you're looking for a government agency that has a long list of employee benefits and job perks, you'll want to check out the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
You could have the flexibility to work from home for a portion of the work week with this agency.
But there are two CSE offices in Ottawa and both locations have pretty impressive perks for employees that might just make you want to work in the office every day.
One of the locations offers employees:
- on-site coffee shop
- cafeteria that includes a wood-burning pizza oven
- sand volleyball court
- basketball court
- multipurpose field (for ultimate frisbee, soccer, flag football, etc.)
- five kilometres of groomed walking trails
Also, the other CSE location includes:
- sit-stand workstations
- kitchen and lounge areas on each floor
- on-site fitness facility that has cardio and weight machines
- access to the Rideau River Eastern Pathway multi-use trail
CSE jobs for Cyber Security Practitioners in Ottawa are being hired for right now.
You could make from $97,416 to $132,114 per year if you get hired.
It's required that you have a university degree in a field related to the position such as computer science and engineering or a college diploma in a field related to the position.
Also, experience designing, creating, testing, or deploying IT security solutions and IT programs or technical systems, and experience providing advice and recommendations in IT is required.
The closing date for this position is November 12, 2023.
Office of the Chief Electoral Officer
In Canada, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer allows employees to have flexible work arrangements.
That includes flexible hours, telework, compressed work weeks, and more.
With the hybrid work model, telework is based on operational requirements and employees are typically expected to work onsite at least two days a week.
If that sounds like your kind of working arrangement, Senior Accounting Clerks are being hired in Gatinuea which is just across the river from Ottawa.
This job has a salary of $60,424 to $67,582 a year.
You need a secondary school diploma along with experience providing client services and experience providing administrative support services.
The closing date for this position is November 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.