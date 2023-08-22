7 Job Perks Companies Offer Like Money To Buy A Home, Travel Discounts & An Extra Month Off
These companies hire employees in Canada, the U.S. and around the world!
It's not enough for companies to offer just competitive salaries and medical coverage as employee benefits anymore, many job seekers want incredible and unique job perks as well.
Whether you want a job that lets you travel, take as much time off as you need, get free food or pretty much anything else, there's probably a company that offers the perk you've dreamt of.
Randstad, a talent company with resources for both job seekers and employers, recently shared what the best employee benefits and perks are for 2023 in Canada.
Some of the most highly sought-after benefits — besides the typical salary and medical coverage benefits — are lifestyle perks like free food and gym memberships, paid time off for birthdays, and four-day workweeks with full-time pay.
Many companies in Canada, the U.S. and around the world offer unique perks you might not expect to be available.
That includes benefits that help employees take more time off, travel whenever and wherever they want, buy a house for the first time and more.
You can find those benefits at companies like Air Canada, HubSpot, Intel and Airbnb, all of which employ people in many countries across the world.
If you're looking for a new job with perks right now or just want to see what benefits you could get if you get hired for a new position, there are so many options out there for you to explore.
So, here are seven incredible job perks — including unlimited vacation, travel credits, money for buying a home and free food — that companies around the world offer to employees!
Air Canada
There are a few perks of working at Air Canada that involve travel if you want to work somewhere that'll let you jet off around the world.
The airline boasted that it has "one of the most generous employee travel programs in the airline industry."
Air Canada offers employees and their immediate family members special rates on airfare along with discounts on car rentals, hotel accommodations, vacation packages and tour operators through the airline's partners.
Air Canada has jobs in Canada (Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and more), the U.S. (L.A., Atlanta, Chicago, Queens, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Honolulu and more) and other cities around the world (Frankfurt, London and Montego Bay).
Crozier
Crozier, a consulting engineering firm, offers quite a few incredible employee benefits including flexible work hours and bonus holidays.
But the job perk that will really make your jaw drop is the home purchase assistance benefit.
The company supports employees who want to become homeowners by providing up to $20,000 to eligible first-time home buyers!
Crozier is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in Toronto, Milton, Bradford, Guelph and Collingwood.
Alida
Software company Alida has employee benefits that include unlimited vacation which allows workers to actually take off all the time they need!
Tanya Jarrett, the chief people officer at Alida, told Narcity that employees are encouraged to take a minimum of four weeks off each year.
"It's all part of our mental wellness and emotional wellness and physical wellness. We need breaks," the executive said.
Jarrett also revealed that offering unlimited vacation hasn't led to "any significant drawbacks" at the company.
"Fostering a culture of trust and allowing individuals to manage their work schedule in a way that best suits them, we've sort of seen a significant increase in productivity," she continued.
Alida also offers no meeting Fridays and every Friday off during July and August.
There are offices in Canada (Toronto and Vancouver), the U.S. (New York City, Minneapolis and Seattle) and worldwide (London, Paris, Munich, Singapore, Manila and Hong Kong).
HubSpot
HubSpot, a software developer for marketing, sales and customer service, has a pretty impressive employee benefits package that goes beyond the typical ones.
It includes unlimited vacation, a company-wide week of rest, remote work, a free books program, tuition reimbursement and more.
But what's really unique about the job perks is that you also get a four-week paid sabbatical and a sabbatical bonus after you've been working with HubSpot for five years.
That's an extra month off work!
The company operates in the U.S., Germany, Columbia, Ireland, Belgium, France, Singapore, Australia, Japan and remotely.
In-N-Out
A fast food joint might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of companies with incredible job perks.
But, In-N-Out Burger offers one that means you never have to bring a lunch from home or pay to go get food during your workday!
Both full-time and part-time corporate and support employees get the job perk of free meals — a burger and fries — on workdays.
Headquarters are located in Irvine, California.
Also, restaurant employees get free meals whether they work part-time or full-time.
There are currently In-N-Out Burger restaurant locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.
Airbnb
If you love to travel and try new things or want to start jet-setting around the world, Airbnb has a few employee benefits that allow you to do just that.
There is an annual travel and experiences credit available for employees along with a perk that lets people live and work in over 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.
While you'll be responsible for getting the proper work authorization for each place, Airbnb is partnering with local governments to make it easier for employees to travel and work around the world.
Airbnb jobs are available in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the U.K., Spain, China, Ireland, France, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore and Luxembourg.
Intel
While not everyone wants to go back to working in an office and would prefer to work remotely, some companies allow people to work in person again.
In fact, Intel offers so many perks to employees who do prefer to come into the office for work.
That includes on-site gyms, cafes, game rooms, dry cleaning, banking, fitness classes, spas, healthy meals and more.
Those perks are meant to help employees have a better work-life balance by being able to manage both their work and their lives at the office.
