9 Jobs With Canadian Airlines That Don't Require You To Fly But Still Offer Travel Discounts
Some of these positions can be worked remotely!
Canadian airlines are hiring for jobs that don't require you to get on planes every day but still offer travel discounts for whenever you want to jet off.
So, if you're looking for a job with unique employee benefits, you can apply to positions with Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Canadian North.
Job perks with these airlines include travel discounts that get you cheaper and free flight passes not just for yourself but also for your friends and family!
Air Canada shared that it offers "one of the most generous employee travel programs" with special rates on airfare for employees and their immediate family members.
Plus, Air Canada workers also get discounts on car rentals, hotel accommodations, vacation packages and tour operators.
WestJet employees get flight privileges within 10 days of starting a job with the airline.
That means you can fly standby to any WestJet destination on an unlimited basis for $0 base fare plus taxes if you get hired.
Each employee gets standby buddy passes each year and one-way 50% off confirmed seat flights. Then, after six months of work, you can fly with WestJet partner airlines for a reduced base fare on standby.
Sunwing shared that it offers employees confirmed flight passes for travelling to and from any of its destinations in Canada and internationally, with friends and family members also benefitting from travel promotions.
Workers also receive discounted rates at certain hotels, resorts, and excursions.
If you get hired for a job at Canadian North, you can get discounts as well because the airline gives employees free or reduced-rate flight and cargo privileges.
So, here are nine jobs with Canadian airlines that don't require you to travel for work but still offer travel discounts to employees!
Security Engineer, Endpoint Security
Location: Canada, remote
Company: WestJet
Who Should Apply: This position typically requires a master's degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or information security and eight years of experience.
But an equivalent combination of training and experience could be accepted instead.
You need an information security certification, knowledge of scripting languages, and more to get hired.
As the Security Engineer, you'll be responsible for planning, designing, implementing, optimizing and supporting endpoint security platforms.
You'll also have to support current and new initiatives along with creating and implementing security capabilities while enforcing secure design principles.
The closing date for this job is October 5, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. MT.
Manager, Brand Marketing
Location: Dorval, Quebec
Company: Air Canada
Who Should Apply: Air Canada is looking to hire someone with a university degree in business, marketing or communications and eight years of relevant marketing experience.
If you get hired, you'll work on Air Canad's brand by developing a brand positioning, driving the planning process, and delivering sound brand marketing strategies.
You have until October 2, 2023 to submit an application.
Social Media Specialist
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Company: Sunwing
Who Should Apply: You need a diploma or degree in marketing, public relations, communications or a related program along with one to three years of related experience to get hired.
As the Social Media Specialist with Sunwing, you'll be responsible for creating social media content for the airline
Call Centre Representative
Location: Remote in Calgary, Alberta
Company: WestJet
Who Should Apply: WestJet is looking for someone who is fluent in English and French or Spanish, has two years of experience in customer service or sales and can type at least 40 words per minute.
You also need to be able to work a flexible schedule if you want to get hired.
Call Centre Representatives help customers arrange air travel on WestJet flights and provide information to travellers over the phone.
The closing date for this job is October 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. MT.
Specialist, Cyber Security Operations — Information Technology
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Company: Air Canada
Who Should Apply: You need a relevant university degree or technical certification along with at least seven years of IT, operations and people leadership experience.
Experience with related technologies, systems, scripts and operating systems and certification in Information Security is also required.
Cyber Security Operations Specialists are responsible for leading the technical direction of Air Canada's cyber monitoring, detection, and response systems.
You'll help protect the data and systems that allow travellers to fly safely by preventing, detecting and responding to security threats.
Coordinator, Station
Location: Kugaaruk, Nunavut
Company: Canadian North
Who Should Apply: This airline is looking to hire someone who has knowledge of Windows, Excel and Word, experience with loading on aircraft, knowledge of cargo handling and processing, and a valid driver's license.
You also need to obtain and retain an Airside Vehicle Operators Permit and Airport Restricted Area Identity Card.
Station Coordinators load and offload cargo including passenger bags, check and board passengers, process arrival and departure times, process payments for cargo and tickets, and assign tasks to station agents.
Ramp Agent — Station Attendant
Salary: $23.36 an hour
Location: Vancouver, B.C.
Company: Air Canada
Who Should Apply: You need a valid driver's license, applicable transportation security clearances and authorizations, availability to work shifts, and the ability to lift 70 pounds.
No previous experience is required for this job.
Station Attendants keep Air Canada moving by making sure aircraft are ready for a safe, secure and on-time departure.
Airport Services Supervisor
Location: Mississauga, Ontario
Company: Sunwing
Who Should Apply: Sunwing is looking for someone who has at least three years of airport, airline or aviation-related experience, a customer service background, and knowledge of computer systems currently in use.
Also, the ability to work rotating shifts including evenings, weekends, statutory holidays, and overtime is required.
If you get hired as an Airport Services Supervisor, you'll be responsible for the daily management and organization of the check-in counters and gates along with the ramp and passenger service operation at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Attendant, Cargo
Location: Ottawa, Ontario
Company: Canadian North
Who Should Apply: You can apply for this job if you have a high school diploma, one year of warehouse or customer service experience, a valid driver's license and the ability to work various shifts.
Also, you'll need to be able to obtain and retain a D/A level Airport Pass and an Airport Restricted Area Identity Card.
Cargo Attendants handle cargo, assist customer service and cargo agents, assist passengers, assist with reconfiguration of aircraft as required, and process airway bills.
The closing date for this job is September 28, 2023.
