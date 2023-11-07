CRA Is Hiring People To Work As Agents & You Can Make Over $70,000 Without A Degree
Jobs are open in Ontario, B.C. and Alberta.
If you're looking for work right now, Canada Revenue Agency — which is known as the CRA — is hiring people to work as agents in tax services and a post-secondary education isn't required to get hired!
With these government of Canada jobs, you could make more than $70,000 even if you don't have a university degree or a college diploma.
Taxpayer Services Agents offer quality client service to meet the needs of taxpayers and benefit recipients in Canada, according to the CRA.
So, it's required that agents demonstrate courtesy, empathy and professionalism which makes the positions ideal for anyone who likes to help others and can communicate effectively.
These CRA jobs don't require you to have a university degree or a college diploma to get hired, you just need to have a high school diploma!
You can make quite a lot of money since the salary for the positions ranges from just over $60,000 to more than $70,000 a year.
That means these positions with CRA are high-paying jobs you can get without a degree in Canada.
But you do need to have experience related to customer service and using computers to get hired.
Also, the jobs are categorized as English essential or bilingual imperative, which means you can get the position if you just know English or if you're able to communicate in both English and French.
As a Taxpayer Services Agent, here's what you will be tasked with doing at work in Contact Centres:
- answering enquiries in a fast-paced inbound Contact Centre — with up to 90% of your scheduled shift spent on the telephone with callers from the general public daily
- providing explanations and/or clarification to clients over the telephone in response to enquiries about the filing and processing of individual or business tax returns
- explaining various social programs that are administered by the CRA
- gathering information from taxpayers to figure out the precise details of their enquiry or request
- researching possible responses or solutions using a variety of internal and external information resources
- using techniques and agency best practices to operate computer applications and systems that are required to enter information, research, analyze and resolve questions or problems and requests raised by taxpayers
This position also requires the use of a headset or handset for prolonged periods, working in an environment that contains background noise, and constant exposure to a computer screen throughout the workday.
While the CRA has introduced the requirement for employees to do in-office work now, hybrid work models are still available.
That means employees are required to work on-site at a CRA-approved location for a minimum of two days each week or 40% of their regular monthly work schedule with the hybrid work model.
These CRA jobs in tax services are available in cities in Ontario, Alberta and B.C. right now.
So, if you're interested in Taxpayer Services Agent positions with this federal government agency, here's what you need to know about the job requirements and applying.
Taxpayer Services Agents — Ontario
Salary: $63,946 to $71,971
Location: Hamilton, ON
Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Who Should Apply: You should apply if live in Canada or are a Canadian citizen living abroad.
To get hired, you need to have successfully completed high school and received a secondary school diploma.
Also, you have to meet one of three experience requirements: experience in a customer service, sales, contact centre or office environment, experience in the financial services or credit industry, or experience in a call centre or counter service environment.
Experience working with clients or customers in a customer service, sales, contact centre or office environment includes providing information about programs, services and accounts, resolving complaints or problems, responding to enquiries by phone, and providing technical assistance.
Experience in the financial services or credit industry includes working in sales and customer service of financial products (such as bank accounts, investments and credit cards), granting credit to individuals or businesses, and promoting the use of online services and self-service options.
Experience in a call centre or counter service environment must be related to federal, provincial and/or municipal legislation.
It includes providing an interpretation of guidelines, eligibility, entitlement and procedures, providing support to customers, and providing guidance to clients experiencing problems accessing or interpreting government services.
If you get hired, you must be available to work all scheduled hours since schedules are matched to call demand and could be changed as needed.
Typically, the Contact Centre hours in Hamilton are between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The closing date for this job is Thursday, November 9, 2023, and you have until 11:59 p.m. ET to apply.
Taxpayer Services Agents — BC and Alberta
Salary: $63,946 to $71,971
Location: Surrey, BC and Calgary, AB
Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you're currently living in Canada or are a Canadian citizen or permanent resident living abroad.
Also, you need to have successfully completed high school and received a secondary school diploma.
It's required that you have a minimum of six months of experience working and/or volunteering with the public in a client service environment either on the telephone, by written correspondence and/or in person.
Also, a minimum of six cumulative months of experience working with a variety of computer applications, including the use of internet search engines, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Outlook, and other apps is required as well.
Positions in B.C. and Alberta differ from the ones in Ontario because the hours of work at the Contact Centres vary.
If you get hired, you could work a 7.5-hour schedule from Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., a 7.5-hour schedule from Monday to Friday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., or a 7.5-hour schedule from Tuesday to Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The closing date for this job is Monday, November 13, 2023, and you have until 11:59 p.m. ET to submit an application.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.