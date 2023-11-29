CBSA Is Looking To Hire People For Jobs In Calgary & Edmonton That Pay Up To $60,000
You don't need a university degree to apply!
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) jobs are taking applications for Calgary and Alberta right now, and they are offering a pretty high salary for anyone who scores a position.
These Government of Canada jobs with CBSA are for various administrative roles, at the Edmonton International Airport and the Calgary International Airport.
If you live in one of the Alberta cities are are looking for a new gig, then it's worth having a look at these openings. You would be working for the federal law enforcement agency in these positions, which is in charge of border control, customs, and immigration.
The Canada Border Services Agency is actually the second-largest law enforcement organization in the country and has over 15,000 people employed.
Right now CBSA has applications open for job inventories for various casual administrative positions for the Calgary International Airport and the Edmonton International Airport. By filling out the application online you're applying for future vacancies, for a variety of positions.
The job posting said that as positions open up you will be contacted if they're considering you for a position, so you'll want to make sure that the information on your application account stays updated. There is a closing date for these job inventories when your application will expire.
If you're looking for a job and want to start working for the Canadian government, then have a look at the openings below!
Various Administrative Positions - Casual Inventory
Location: Calgary International Airport and Edmonton International Airport
Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)
Salary: $55,955 to $60,399.
Who Should Apply: The application for both of these job inventories closes on February 27, 2024, and the salary for the jobs ranges from $55,955 to $60,399. It is an inventory of casual jobs, so you should be prepared to be a casual worker before filling out the application. The government website said that "casual workers are hired for specified periods that may not exceed 90 working days in one calendar year," so this wouldn't be a permanent position.
If you're looking to gain experience working for the government, or the CBSA specifically, this could be a great in.
If you get through the application processes then you could be taking on casual positions within the airports and the surrounding offices, working in various administrative and clerical roles.
Before applying you should make sure you meet the minimum requirements for these positions, including two years of secondary school (or equivalent education and training) and experience in administrative work. You could be responsible for things like managing correspondence, purchasing office supplies, archiving documents, and entering data — so you should be comfortable in an office environment.
You'll also need to have a valid driver's license, and the ability to lift or carry up to 25 kg when necessary. Travel might be required for some jobs, and shifts might vary, so you should also have a flexible schedule.
Apply to work for the CBSA at the Edmonton International Airport
Apply to work for the CBSA at the Calgary International Airport