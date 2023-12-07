There's A Bunch Of Job Openings At The Calgary Airport Right Now & You Could Make $28 An Hour
On the job hunt?
If you're on the job hunt in Calgary then there's good news for you, because there are job openings at the Calgary Airport, and some of the positions they're hiring for pay highly.
You could see the behind-the-scenes of the airport, and get to work in a fast pace environment in these positions. There are job openings in a variety of fields too, from security work to operations – so depending on your experience there might be something for you.
Here are some Calgary Airport jobs that you can apply for right now.
YYC Pre-Board Screening Officer
Salary: $24.95 - $28.36 an hour.
Why Should Apply: This job is with one of the airport partners, GardaWorld and is a full-time position working in aircraft services. The job posting for this position said that whoever is in this role will "play a key role in national security," and they will be making sure all the travellers are safe.
GardaWorld has employees all over Canada, in 28 different airports, specializing in security. As a Pre-Board Screening Officer, you'll be screening people coming through the airport and their baggage. You'll also be in charge of controlling access to restricted areas, following regulations and procedures, and providing customer service as you're in a public-facing role.
There is a training period for this role, which you'll get paid $20.47 per hour during. After that though your hourly pay will increase, and you will get a uniform provided and benefits. The posting also said there will be "opportunities for career development in specialist and management positions."
A great part about this job too is that you don't need security experience or a license to apply. You do need to be 18 years or older though, have a high school diploma or an equivalent, and one year of customer service experience.
Automotive or Heavy Duty Mechanic
Why Should Apply: This Aviation Ground Fueling Technologies job is a full-time position for an experienced mechanic to help with the operations. You would be responding to equipment service requests, updating records, doing road tests on vehicles after maintenance, maintaining tools and equipment, working with a budget, and doing inventory control. You should be flexible as the position requires you to work different shifts including on weekends and holidays.
The job posting also said that some travel might be needed, and you need at least two years of experience "in general automotive or heavy equipment maintenance."
It's a plus if you have experience in aviation specifically, and a class 1 driver's license. Other requirements of the job include teamwork, punctuality, and professionalism.
Business Assistant
Why Should Apply: This job is in aircraft services, for Avmax — a global company that works in aviation. The company offers IP benefits, career advancement opportunities, and flexibility.
In this position, you would be working under the General Manager of Sunward, doing bookkeeping, expense management, and budgeting. This role also is responsible for other financial work, monitoring inventory, and employee reimbursement.
To apply you should have a degree or diploma in a related field, speak English and Chinese, and have at least two years of experience as a business assistant or officer coordinator.
Utility Personnel
Salary: $18.56 an hour.
Why Should Apply: This job, with Menzies Aviation, will be doing an array of tasks, like groundskeeping, watching over fuel suppliers, courier services, and part pickup. In this role you might need to operate different vehicles like vacuum trucks, snowblowers, and pressure washers — which you'll be trained to use.
To apply for this job you should have a high school diploma or a general education degree, an Alberta class 5 driver's license, and flexible working hours. You also will be working outside a lot, so make sure you're okay being outdoors in varying weather.
Aircraft Refueller
Salary: $19.65 an hour.
Why Should Apply: Working as an Aircraft Refueller you will be doing quality control checks daily, doing the fueling, maintaining equipment, and also defueling aircrafts. The position is also responsible for fuel transaction accounting, and calculating field distributions. You should be about to move up to 50 lbs on the job and do a variety of other duties that might be assigned.
There's also mandatory training for the job, but it is paid. To apply you should have a high school diploma or general education degree or related education, experience and training to qualify you for the role. You'll also need a class 5 driver's license, to be comfortable working outside, and be 18 years or older. Your schedule in this role might include working on weekends, holidays, and evenings, so be prepared to be flexible.
Avionics Technician
Why Should Apply: The Avionics Technician reports to the Production Manager at Avmax. You should be skilled in problem-solving, professionalism, and teamwork, and have a good attitude for the position, the job posting said.
In this job you would be doing maintenance checks and service work on different systems like navigations, communications, and radar. You would also be doing installation work, equipment testing, repairs, and giving technical guidance and assistance.
The posting also said that the person in this job will "operate various Avionics test equipment including, but not limited to, air data test set, navigation, indication and recording, pneumatic and autopilot systems."
To apply you'll need to have a Transport Canada Certified AME- E License, troubleshooting skills, and three to five years of experience within the field.
If you're set on working at an airport but none of these jobs seem like they're a good fit for you, then you could have a look at other airports like Vancouver International Airport, which frequently are hiring. Canada Border Services Agency is also hiring people in Calgary and Edmonton to work in various administrative positions, and application inventories are open until February 27, 2024.
Brush up that resume and get applying!