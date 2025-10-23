Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

CSIS is hiring for jobs in these Canadian cities and you don't need a university degree

The positions pay close to $100,000!

exterior of csis office in ontario with flags

CSIS office in Ontario.

CSIS Canada | Facebook
Senior Writer

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring for positions that pay close to $100,000.

You don't need a university degree or a college diploma to get the job.

Canada's national intelligence agency has openings for Surveillance Officers and Regional Protective Services Officers in Toronto and Burnaby.

With these CSIS jobs, you can make almost $100,000 a year.

No university degree or college diploma is required for the positions.

You can get hired if you have a high school diploma.

So, here's what you need to know about these high-paying jobs with CSIS in Ontario and B.C.

Surveillance Officer

Salary: $77,427 to $94,177

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, BC and Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience, or a university degree or college diploma and two years of experience.

That experience must be working in a team environment.

Also, you need to have six years of experience driving motor vehicles in various conditions.

A valid and permanent Canadian driver's license is required for this job. That's a G Class in Ontario or a Class 5 in the rest of Canada.

You must be able to work nights, weekends, shifts and overtime.

Travel could be required based on operational needs.

You must successfully complete the 16-week training course in Ottawa before working as a Surveillance Officer.

The closing date is December 1, 2025.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Regional Protective Services Officer

Salary: $68,552 to $83,389

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, BC

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of relevant experience.

But you can get hired if you have a one-year college diploma or Quebec Attestation of College Studies and three years of experience, a two-year college diploma and two years of experience, or a three-year college diploma and one year of experience.

You must have experience in a protective service and security-related role that required the protection of assets, operations and employees from security threats.

Also, you need experience managing various components of a security guard post, including access management and camera controls.

You must be able to wear a uniform and work overtime, shifts and weekends.

The closing date is December 31, 2025.

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

high paying jobscsis jobs
CanadaMoney

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

