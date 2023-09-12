CRA Jobs For Students Are Available & You Can Earn Up To $26 An Hour Even Without Experience
Remote work is also available!
If you're in university or college and want to make money with government of Canada jobs, there are opportunities available with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
These CRA jobs for students offer work during the fall 2023, winter 2024, summer 2024 and fall 2024 semesters.
As part of this federal agency's business and accounting student opportunities, the CRA is looking for people to work in full-time and part-time student positions in Ontario.
Most positions that will be staffed from this process require you to work at a CRA location for at least two days per week in addition to remote work.
Those locations are Toronto, Ottawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, North York, Hamilton, Kitchener/Waterloo, London, Barrie, Belleville, Peterborough, Kingston, St. Catharines, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and Windsor.
When it comes to money, the salary range for CRA student jobs is from $17 to $26 an hour.
College and CEGEP students can earn $18.90 an hour to $21.64 an hour while university undergraduates can make $20.80 per hour to $25.52 per hour.
You must be living in Canada, a Canadian citizen living abroad or a student with a work/study permit to apply.
If you want to get hired for fall 2023 and winter 2024 positions, you need to be enrolled full-time in a business, accounting, human resources, law, tax, finance, economics or office administration program at a Canadian post-secondary institution during those semesters.
For summer 2024 positions, you have to be enrolled in a full-time business, accounting, human resources, law, tax, finance, economics or office administration program at a Canadian post-secondary institution during the summer 2024 or fall 2024 semesters.
CRA revealed in the job posting that no specific work experience is required to get hired!
But if you have any relevant experience — including previous work with the federal government — you should still put it on your resume.
The closing date for these CRA student jobs is November 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Business and accounting student opportunities
Salary: $17 to $26 an hour
Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Who Should Apply: The CRA is looking to hire students for business and accounting job opportunities in 2023 and 2024.
You have to be enrolled in a full-time business, accounting, human resources, law, tax, finance, economics or office administration program at a Canadian post-secondary institution during the fall 2023, winter 2024, summer 2024 or fall 2024 semesters.