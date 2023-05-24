Government Of Canada Jobs In Admin Are Being Hired For & The Salary Goes Up To $70,000
One of the job perks is free entry to all of Canada's national parks! ⛰️
There are government of Canada jobs in admin that are being hired for right now and the salary goes up to $70,000 a year.
Plus, one of the perks of the position is free entry to all of the country's national parks from coast to coast!
So, if you're looking for work and this sounds interesting, you can find various administrative opportunities at Parks Canada that are available in different parts of the country.
Parks Canada is the federal agency responsible for protecting and enhancing the country's natural and cultural resources through national parks, marine conservation areas and historic sites in every province and territory.
When you submit an application through this posting, you're applying for an inventory that will staff government of Canada jobs with Parks Canada that have different language requirements, security requirements and work locations.
The inventory could be used to fill jobs like Executive Assistant, Administrative Services Officer, Finance and Administration Officer, Accounting Operations/Budget Officer, Human Resources Assistant, Compensation Advisor, Information Management Officer and Administrative Assistant.
Parks Canada salary depends on the specific position along with the job level and for these admin jobs, the pay rates are:
- $50,980 to $55,027
- $55,049 to $61,567
- $61,341 to $66,089
- $65,747 to $70,841
If you want to apply, all people in Canada who have legal status to work in this country are able to submit an application for the Parks Canada jobs.
The federal agency hasn't listed any education or experience requirements so you could get hired without having a university degree or any work experience.
There are a few perks that come with a Parks Canada job like free access to every national park, national historic site and national marine conservation area across the country.
Also, employee benefits include medical insurance, drug insurance, dental insurance, disability insurance, pension plan and more.
The closing date for these government of Canada jobs is September 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Administrative positions
Salary: $50,980 to $70,841
Company: Parks Canada
Who Should Apply: This federal government agency is looking to hire people who can work in jobs including Executive Assistant, Administrative Services Officer, Finance and Administration Officer, Human Resources Assistant, Administrative Assistant and more.
What government of Canada jobs are available?
There are so many more government of Canada jobs that you can apply for right now including a few with Park Canada.
You can find Parks Canada jobs for students that pay up to $30 an hour and a position at a national park that's on an island with shifting sand dunes where wild horses roam free!
Foreign language jobs at CSIS, admin jobs with Health Canada and accountant and auditor positions with the CRA are available as well along with professional buyer jobs and Foreign Service Officer positions that require overseas work.
