Parks Canada Is Hiring Someone To Work At A National Park On An Island That Has Wild Horses
If you get hired, you'll also live on the island for part of the year! 🌊
If you're looking for a unique work experience, Parks Canada is hiring someone to work and live at a national park that's on an island where wild horses roam.
This Government of Canada job is located on Sable Island, a crescent-shaped island with shifting sand dunes off the southern coast of Nova Scotia.
It's home to wild horses, grey seals, birds and unique plants, and there are hundreds of shipwrecks off its shores!
As the Operations Coordinator at Sable Island National Park Reserve, you'll be responsible for the day-to-day operations which include coordinating access to the island by sea and by air and looking after the base of operations for island staff and visitors.
When not on the island, you'll be based in Halifax and working with Parks Canada team members to support the operation of the island and key objectives for the national park.
This Parks Canada job has a salary of $63,720 to $77,523 a year and additional pay for on-island standby and overtime requirements.
To get hired, you need to have graduated from a post-secondary institute with a technical diploma in architectural, building, construction, civil, electrical, mechanical or structural specialties.
You need experience coordinating logistics, scheduling and operations in a field setting, experience managing operations of facilities and assets, and experience with standard operating procedures for aircraft and/or boat transportation.
Also, experience with emergency planning, incident command, visitor safety, search and rescue, environmental emergency response or health and safety is required.
If you want to apply, the closing date for this Government of Canada job is May 28, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Operations Coordinator at Sable National Park
Salary: $63,720 to $77,523
Company: Parks Canada
Who Should Apply: Parks Canada is looking for someone who can work and live at Sable Island National Park Reserve.
Graduation from a post-secondary institute with a technical diploma in architectural, building, construction, civil, electrical, mechanical or structural specialties is required along with experience in logistics, scheduling, operations, emergency planning and more.
