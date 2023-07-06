Parks Canada Jobs Are Available At National Parks & You Could Earn Almost $40 An Hour
Your office would be Canada's great outdoors! ⛰️
If you're looking for work right now and a change of scenery, Parks Canada is hiring for positions at national parks and you could make almost $40 an hour.
With these government of Canada jobs, your office would be some of the country's most beautiful natural landscapes!
That's because you'll be able to work at national parks, national historic sites, national marine conservation areas and national urban parks across Canada.
Depending on the position you get hired for, the Parks Canada salary can range from $52,662 to $64,070 a year, or $24.98 to $37.75 per hour!
So, you could end up making $78,520 a year if you get the job and work 40-hour weeks at the $37.75 per hour salary.
For these Parks Canada jobs, the government agency is looking to hire apprentices and certified trade workers.
That includes plumbers, carpenters, electricians, heavy-duty mechanics and mechanics, water/wastewater operators, small water operators, painters, drivers/operators, elders, and restoration craftspersons.
"Our dedicated, multidisciplinary teams work together to maintain and improve our unique infrastructure that ensures long-term environmental sustainability, conservation of built heritage, and great visitor experiences," Parks Canada said in the job posting.
Current openings are at hot pools in B.C. and Alberta, Lake Louise in Banff National Park, Yoho National Park, Kootenay National Park, Riding Mountain National Park and National Historic Site.
Positions are also available at Jasper National Park and Historic Site, Mount Revelstoke National Park, Glacier National Park and Cape Breton Highlands National Park right now.
Parks Canada employees get a work-life balance with flexible work arrangements at many locations, according to the government agency.
Workers have access to paid vacation time and leave policies — including parental leave, sick leave, and personal days —along with comprehensive benefit plans that include health and dental coverage, pension plans, and retirement benefits.
Also, Parks Canada offers its workforce various training and professional development opportunities so that trades workers can continue to enhance their skills on the job and advance their careers.
Then, of course, these jobs with the government agency give you the opportunity to work in Canada's most beautiful natural landscapes.
You can apply to job openings that are part of the Parks Canada hiring process in less than 10 minutes.
All you have to do is put in information about yourself, select your area of expertise and select your preferred work locations.
If you're interested in applying, the closing date for these skilled trade positions is December 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Various trade positions
Salary: $24.98 to $37.75 per hour, or $52,662 to $64,070 per year
Company: Parks Canada
Who Should Apply: Parks Canada is looking to hire people who are apprentices or certified trade workers.
That includes plumbers, carpenters, electricians, heavy-duty mechanics and mechanics, water and wastewater operators, small water operators, painters, drivers and operators, welders, or restoration craftspeople.
You should also live near or be willing to relocate to where positions are available like Banff National Park, Yoho National Park, Kootenay National Park, Riding Mountain National Park, Jasper National Park, Mount Revelstoke National Park, Cape Breton Highlands National Park and more.
