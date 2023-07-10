Tesla Is Hiring Drivers In Canada This Summer & You Could Get Paid To Test Cars Worth $55K
And a pretty hefty salary could be on offer, too!
If you're looking for a summer job in Canada and have always wanted to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, this could be the gig for you.
Tesla is currently hiring drivers in Canada for the summer and the only major experience requirements are having a clean driving record and several years of driving experience.
The electric vehicle maker recently posted several job opportunities in Canada and the U.S. for the role of Seasonal Vehicle Operator.
The gig could give you the chance to drive some pretty nice cars. Tesla's cheapest car is the Model 3, worth $55,000, while its standard SUV Model Y has a starting price of $60,000. Its fancier cars like the Model S and Model X are worth well over $100,000!
According to one Ontario-based job posting, the driver will join Tesla's vehicle data collection team and be responsible for "capturing high-quality data that will contribute to the improvement of our vehicles performance."
The day-to-day responsibilities of the role include operating a Tesla vehicle in designated areas for data collection using recording devices, providing feedback and suggesting improvements to the overall data collection process, as well as writing daily drive reports.
Drivers are also responsible for ensuring the Tesla vehicle is in proper and safe working order daily.
The job postings do not specify whether the role will include using Tesla's self-driving mode. Issues with that technology led to a massive recall of hundreds of thousands of vehicles at the beginning of 2023.
The role of Seasonal Vehicle Operator at Tesla is set to last for up to three months. Applicants should be motivated self-starters with a "high level of flexibly, attention to detail, and ability to work in a fast-paced dynamic environment."
Day and night shifts are available and drivers will also be required to work one day on the weekend.
As for what's required, Tesla is looking for candidates with a clean driving record and at least four years of "licensed driving experiences."
The job also calls for candidates who are highly observational with excellent written and spoken English skills, as well as individuals who have PC skills, particularly related to Microsoft Office.
There are currently three job openings for a Seasonal Vehicle Operator with Tesla in Canada. Two positions are available in Ontario, in Mississauga and Richmond Hill, and another is open in Saint Bruno, Quebec.
While no salary information is listed, an application for the same role in Brooklyn, New York (where it's mandatory to post salary information in job postings) indicates a pay range between $18 and $48 per hour, which translates to between CA$24 and CA$64 per hour.
Seasonal Vehicle Operator, Tesla
Expected salary: $24 to $64 per hour
Company: Tesla
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a clean driving record and a flexible schedule who has high attention to detail, is comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and is willing to work on the weekend.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.