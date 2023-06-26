These Are Canada's Most Stressful Jobs & Data Shows Whether That Stress Is Worth The Money
Your guide to choosing the ideal field for you. 💰
Work got you stressing? The struggle is real. Recent data from Statistics Canada reveals that a staggering number of people — over 4.1 million — are grappling with high or very high-stress levels in the workplace. Worst yet, these pressures within Canada jobs persist even in industries where the payment fails to justify the toll it takes on individuals.
By examining the biggest factors contributing to work-related stress, such as heavy workloads and a lack of work-life balance, the agency has shed light on the adverse impacts on the health of countless employees across several industries.
To help you find a low-stress, well-paying position in the industry that best suits your needs, Narcity has gone a step further, comparing the stress data supplied by the Statistical Framework on Quality of Employment and comparing to it each field's average wage for employees.
Health care and social assistance
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 27.3%
Average salary: $ 1,063.61 a week, roughly $55,250 a year.
Is it worth it: Rewarding as it may be to help others, choosing to work in health care or social assistance is inviting stress into your life. Both industries recorded the highest occurrence of work-related stress with men and women facing similar rates.
An earlier study by Statistics Canada showed that healthcare workers had more stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was caused by factors like working longer hours, having less time off, and changes in how care was being provided.
Public administration
Public administration students
Toronto Metropolitan University
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 26.6%
Average salary: $1,512.94 a week, roughly $78,672.88 a year
Is it worth it: In contrast to the health care and social assistance industry, public administration appears to offer better salaries in exchange for higher stress levels. However, it's important to weigh the decision carefully: Is earning less than $80K annually worth pursuing a career that may disrupt your sleep patterns and potentially contribute to heart disease?
Professional, scientific and technical services
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 26.6%
Average salary: $1,589.54 a week, roughly $82,656.08 a year
Is it worth it: Based on data from Statistics Canada, professionals working in the fields of professional, scientific, and technical services experience a similar level of stress as those in public administration. However, the key difference lies in the earning potential, as individuals in these industries tend to earn a significantly higher income. Therefore, if your primary consideration is the paycheck, these professions may be more appealing.
Finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 25.3%
Average salary: $1,459.42 a week, roughly $75,889.84
Is it worth it: While it can be stressful, choosing a career in the real estate industry is far from the most anxiety-inducing path to take on this list. Still, it's best suited for individuals who thrive under a manageable amount of pressure.
Educational services
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 24.4%
Average salary: $1,254.11 a week, roughly $65,213.72
Is it worth it: It is important to highlight that work-related stress was more frequently reported by women than men in the field of educational services, with 27.0% of women experiencing stress compared to 19.6% of men.
For some women, the pay difference they may experience working in education instead of finance may not seem worth it.
Wholesale trade
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 22.1%
Average salary: $869.39 a week, roughly $45,208.28 a year
Is it worth it: The wholesale trade industry doesn't do enough to lower its stress levels, considering the pay difference. However, if you have the right skills and excel in this field, there's a good chance you can make a lot of money with less stress.
Natural resources
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 20.1%
Average salary: $2,001.35 a week, roughly 104,070.20 a year
Is it worth it: If you're passionate about wildlife, working in Natural Resources should be an obvious choice. Not only does it offer higher pay, but it also comes with lower stress levels compared to many other fields on this list.
Agriculture
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 19.6%
Average salary: $842.40 a week, roughly $43,804.80 a year
Is it worth it: If you're okay with giving up a high salary in exchange for a work environment with less stress, then agriculture might be a good fit for you.
Transportation and warehousing
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 18.8%
Average salary: $1,191.41 a week, roughly $61,953.32 a year
Is it worth it: In the transportation industry, you can expect to earn higher wages than someone working in agriculture, with slightly lower levels of stress. So, If you don't mind engaging in physical labor, this could be a fantastic industry for you to consider.
Manufacturing
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 18.1%
Average salary: $1,224.30 a week, roughly $63,663.60 a year
Is it worth it: When it comes to physical labor, opting for a career in manufacturing can provide higher earnings compared to the transportation industry, all while experiencing less stress. If transportation isn't your passion, it may be worth exploring different manufacturing opportunities that align better with your interests and goals.
Information, culture and recreation
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 17.8%
Average salary: $1,101.64 a week, roughly $57,285.28 a year
Is it worth it: The information, culture, and recreation sectors offer a wide range of employment opportunities, from organizations like the Toronto Raptors to the Government of Ontario. These positions often come with decent pay and manageable levels of stress.
Construction
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 16.5%
Average salary: $1,363.96 a week, roughly $70,925.92 a year
Is it worth it: If your ideal work scenario involves working from home and enjoying a leisurely day with a cup of tea, a career in construction may not be the right fit for you. However, if you're open to getting your hands dirty, a career in construction offers the opportunity to earn a good salary without facing excessive pressure.
Retail trade
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 15.8%
Average salary: $869.39 a week, roughly $45,208.28 a year
Is it worth it: In the retail trade industry, there is a fairly balanced trade-off between work-related stress and pay. However, it's important to consider that earning less than $50K per year can make it challenging to thrive in expensive cities like Toronto and Vancouver.
Utilities
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 15.8%
Average salary: $1,831.02 a week, roughly $95,213.04 a year
Is it worth it: With lower stress levels and sufficient pay to meet the needs in most parts of the country, the utility industry has established itself as one of the best fields for young people to pursue, according to this data.
Business, building and other support services
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 15.4%
Average salary: $912.80 a week, roughly $47,465.60 a year
Is it worth it: Working in support services is unlikely to keep you up at night with stress. However, in today's real estate market, earning $47,465.60 a year may limit your ability to afford a home in some areas.
Accommodation and food services
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 13.5%
Average salary: $539.36 a week, roughly $28,046.72 a year
Is it worth it: Considered more as a stepping stone rather than a long-term career choice, working in the accommodation and food industry may not be overwhelmingly stressful on the job. However, taking home a mere $539.36 could lead to stress in other aspects of your life. Although, this data likely does not include all the tips you'd be making.
Other services
Percentage of employees experiencing high or very high work-related stress: 18.8%
Average salary: $990.48 a week, roughly $51,504.96 a year
Is it worth it: If none of the fields above appeal to you, it's worth noting that you can still earn a decent income by pursuing something more specialized. In niche industries, stress rates tend to remain at a moderate level.