This Job In Canada Will Pay You $500 To Taste Test Poutines & It Sounds Like Gravy Heaven
You'll get to try poutine at five different restaurants! 🍟
Getting hangry? Well, prepare to eat those feelings away because you can get paid $500 to gobble down poutine and share your thoughts thanks to this new job in Canada — gravy, cheese curds, and all.
PlayOJO Canada, an online casino, is on the hunt for "an enthusiastic poutine lover" to celebrate Food Day Canada on August 5 by taste testing and ranking the iconic dish from five different locations.
The winner will get to choose two local independent spots for their poutine pilgrimage, with mandatory pit stops to be made at Smoke’s Poutinerie, Harveys, and A&W. The lucky participant will then pen a review for these five establishments on the PlayOJO blog.
The gig doesn't just come with a $500 paycheque though, it also has an expense budget of $100. So, you won't have to worry about shelling out any money for these delicious tickets to the gravy train.
What's the catch? Really, there isn't one. Whoever is selected will just be required to snap some drool-worthy photos for Instagram as part of the deal. Applying is super simple as well, all you need to do is fill out a form explaining why you're the best fit for the gravy-drenched assignment.
Applicants will have to be quick though, as the deadline to apply is August 7, 2023, at 11:59pm. And there's no room for waffling. It's also worth noting, that the payment for the gig will come strictly via PayPal, so if you don't have an account you might want to make one. Only those 21 years old or above and residing in Canada are eligible.
The winner will be picked at random and contacted within five working days of the competition's end. If the winner can't be reached, the prize will go to the next eligible entrant. So, grab your forks and dig into this golden opportunity to enjoy some free poutine and make the easiest $500 of your life!
