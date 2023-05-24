Parks Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $119K
Trade in your office for stunning views! ⛰️
Want to trade in office life for something a bit more scenic? Parks Canada is hiring for a lot of jobs in Alberta right now and as well as views, you could also earn a sweet triple-figure salary.
These government jobs range in everything from engineering to conservation at some of the province's most stunning national parks.
If you're looking to switch up your role, you should check out these Parks Canada positions ASAP.
Structural Engineer
Salary: $102,423 to $119,455 a year
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in engineering, this could be the perfect role for you. You would be giving your expert advice and guidance on maintenance and construction work, inspecting assets, and supporting with the procurement of engineering work and services.
Bison Project Management Lead
Salary: $85,742 to $92,696 a year
Location: Fort Chipewyan, AB
Who Should Apply: You would be addressing conservation, management and recovery of wood bison in Wood Bison National Park, and you'll need to build relationships with Indigenous communities for conservation initiatives and research. To apply, you'll need a knowledge of bison ecology as well as experience in the conservation field.
Water/Wastewater Plant/Facility Manager
Salary: $70,088 to $85,272 a year
Location: Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay Field Unit
Who Should Apply: This role needs someone with at least five years of experience working in the water/wastewater treatment industry. You would be managing and supervising operations, maintenance, and repair, as well as leading data monitoring and analysis, technical inspections and corrective measures.
Engineer
Salary: $102,423 to $119,455 a year
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: If you're an experienced engineer, you could apply for this Parks Canada role which involves managing and planning maintenance activities for infrastructure and built assets, and giving advice on complex issues. You'll need an engineering degree and experience in leading a team to apply.
Impact Assessment Scientist
Salary: $88,833 to $105,718 a year
Location: Various
Who Should Apply: You'll need a degree in ecological science, resource management or another environmental science, as well as at least four years of experience in impact assessment to apply for this role. You'll also need to have a good knowledge of federal statutes, industry standards and organizational practices that could relate to impact assessments for Parks Canada.