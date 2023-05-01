The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & You Could Earn Up To $140K
Your perfect job could be closer than you think!
If you're in the market for a new job, the City of Calgary is hiring for some high-paying jobs right now and you could snag a triple-figure salary.
The city is currently looking to fill a lot of jobs in Calgary in so many different areas from downtown development to innovation and partnerships and they would pay you up to $140,000 a year.
Here are some of the City of Calgary jobs you could get your hands on right now.
Senior Development Consultant
Salary: $80,640 to $121,760 a year
Who Should Apply: If you've got a planning or real estate degree and at least seven years of experience in the field, you could be a great fit for this role. You would be managing a lot of complex and high-priority development portfolios in the downtown area and leading the implementation of the Downtown Calgary Development Incentive Program.
Operations & Maintenance Supervisor, Stormwater
Salary: $72,674 to $108,190 a year
Who Should Apply: This role requires someone with "strong communication and leadership skills" to oversee the work of multiple foremen and operators to ensure operating procedures are followed. You will also be working with the area leader to update and implement the annual flood response plan. You'll need a high school diploma and at least eight years of utility water experience.
Leader, Contaminated Sites
Salary: $91,425 to $140,027 a year
Who Should Apply: You would be supervising a specialist technical team on budgets, communications, technical understanding and safety assessments for contaminated soils, air, water or groundwater. You'll need a degree in environmental science or a related field plus seven years of experience to apply.
Control Systems Coordinator
Salary: $80,640 - $121,760 a year
Who Should Apply: You would be leading the supervision, coaching and mentoring of staff on process control systems and related hardware and software at water treatment plants, remote lift stations and other facilities. You could apply if you've got experience in the field and a technical diploma with the ability to troubleshoot complex problems.
Team Lead - Innovation Partnerships & Impact
Salary: $80,640 to $121,760 a year
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree and at least 10 years of relevant innovation design and progressive leadership, you could apply for this role. You would be managing Innovation Lab staff to deliver services such as projects, learning and network forums to partners.