8 Scenic Train Rides Through Canada's Most Stunning Landscapes, From Mountains To Prairies
These are bucket-list-worthy trips. 🚂
It might not be the most efficient way to travel in Canada, but is there anything quite as romantic as a scenic train ride?
Winding through valleys of fall colours, looking out at enormous mountains with snow-topped peaks, hugging the coastline of the ocean, and rolling through flat stretches of grassland — that's Canada by train for you.
Endless views, all uniquely beautiful, and you can sit back and daydream while gazing out the window.
Canada is a massive province, and most Canadian bucket lists are miles long, because there's just that much to see.
Luckily, there are train rides that can take you through some of the most scenic parts of the country so you can tick some destinations off your list.
The best part is that you don't have to drive. You can just sit back and enjoy the ride — no navigation, gas station stops or traffic jams to interrupt your trip.
Whether it's a four-hour train ride through idyllic northern Ontario or a week-long adventure across the country, there's no shortage of beautiful journeys.
Get ready to climb aboard and enjoy the view, because these train rides will have you booking a window seat in no time.
Visit the polar bear capital of the world
Route: Winnipeg — Churchill, MB
Time: 2 days and 2 nights (45 hours)
Price: Prices may vary by date. One-way tickets start at $242 for an economy-class seat, $452 for a private bunk and $683 for a private cabin.
Why You Need To Go: You'll travel from Winnipeg to the "polar bear capital of the world," where there's a unique sight at every turn. You might even see the northern lights or some polar bears on the shores of Hudson Bay along with some belugas.
Wind through northern Ontario
Where: Sault Ste. Marie, ON — Agawa Canyon Park (return trip)
Time: 10 hours
Price: $140-$155 per adult, depending on season
Why You Need To Go: The Agawa Canyon Tour Train only runs from early August to mid-October, but it's a breathtaking experience that you won't want to miss. You can look out on the rugged landscapes of northern Ontario, from lush forests to sparkling lakes. Go during the height of fall to see it all surrounded by the beautiful shades of autumn.
Roll through the Rocky Mountains
Where: You can choose from various routes within B.C. and Alberta, including the "Journey through the Clouds," which travels between Vancouver and Jasper.
Time: You can select a trip between 2-6 days based on how far you want to go, and up to 13 days if you're willing to take a bus in between.
Price: Starting at $1,864 for a 2-day trip, including hotel accommodations along the way.
Why You Need To Go: Get one of the most iconic Canadian experiences on the Rocky Mountaineer train, which takes you on a luxurious journey through the Canadian Rockies. There are different classes you can ride in, and some offer a stunning glass-domed coach where you can enjoy unparalleled panoramic views of the landscape. Hotel accommodations are included, so you won't have to sleep on the train or miss any of the views.
Enjoy the ocean breeze
Where: Montreal — Halifax
Time: 1 day and 1 night (22 hours)
Price: Prices may vary by date. One-way tickets start at $151 for an economy-class seat, $359 for a private bunk (available on select trips) and $432 for a private cabin.
Why You Need To Go: On the other side of Canada awaits the wide open Atlantic Ocean and its coastline speckled with charming fishing villages, picturesque lighthouses and endless views.
VIA Rail's "The Ocean" route takes you through the Maritimes to get an experience like no other. Rolling hills hugging the coastline, sprawling farmlands and the magnificent Bay of Fundy are some of the things you can expect to see on this epic journey.
Cross borders and pass views
Where: Whitehorse, Yukon — Skagway, Alaska (return trip)
Time: 10 hours (including a 2-hour layover in Skagway)
Price: $155
Why You Need To Go: This full-day journey starts on a coach bus in Whitehorse and takes you down the South Klondike Highway to Fraser, BC, where you'll board a train on the White Pass & Yukon Route Railway to Skagway, Alaska. You'll have about two hours in Skagway to explore, have lunch or shop around before heading back on the bus. This incredible adventure with unbelievably breathtaking views only runs from late May to mid-September, but you can start planning this one early. Don't forget your passport!
See the Rockies and the Prairies in one ride
Where: Toronto — Vancouver
Time: 4 days and 4 nights (97 hours)
Price: Prices may vary by date. One-way tickets for the entire journey start at $514 for an economy-class seat, $1,111 for a private bunk and $1,972 for a private cabin.
Why You Need To Go: If you want to see a good chunk of Canada all in one go, VIA Rail's "The Canadian" route won't disappoint. The four-day adventure will take you from Ontario all the way out to the West Coast, passing through northern Ontario, the Prairies and the Rocky Mountains along the way. It also stops in Sudbury, Sioux Lookout, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Jasper and Kamloops, so you can pick other start and end points if you don't want to do the whole trip.
You can look out at the dramatically changing scenery along the way, getting a little taste of just how massive the country is.
Explore the beauty of Quebec
Where: Quebec City — La Malbaie trip
Time: 4 hours each way, with a 1-hour layover in La Malbaie
Price: One-way tickets start at $198 (sold as two tickets)
Why You Need To Go: Glide alongside the St. Lawrence River and pass through coastal towns and villages on this getaway. This train takes you through the region so you can discover everything hidden within — and it's pretty breathtaking. Hop off and stroll through the streets of Baie-Saint-Paul or one of the other charming stops along the way.
This train is seasonal, running from June to November.
Experience the West Coast
Where: Prince Rupert, B.C. — Jasper, AB
Time: 2 days and 1 night (19 hours of travel + 13-hour overnight stopover in Prince George, B.C.)
Price: Prices may vary by date. One-way tickets start at $162 and do not include accommodations in Prince George.
Why You Need To Go: Western Canada is known far and wide for its beauty, and for good reason. This VIA Rail ride shows off this part of Canada, from the mountains to the port city, with a stop in Prince George for the night. If you pick the right time of the year, you can end the trip in Prince Rupert with a whale-watching adventure, making it that much more memorable.
Your journey will be full of lake views, massive mountains and peaceful forests. You should keep in mind that for the overnight stop in Prince George, you will need to pay for your own accommodation and transportation to and from the train station.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.