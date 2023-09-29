6 Stunning Fall Colour Train Rides In Ontario That Will Whisk You Through An Autumn Dreamland
All aboard! 🍁🚃
If you're looking for a magical way to see the fall colours then you'll want to book an excursion on one of these scenic train rides in Ontario.
There are several railways around the province that will whisk you through the foliage, providing a truly enchanting autumn experience.
You can hop on board the stunning Agawa Canyon Tour Train and take in the vibrant colours of Northern Ontario or indulge in pumpkin spice everything at YDHR's Pumpkin High Tea train.
From themed events to scenic outings, these trains are full of fall fun.
Here are six falls train rides in Ontario that will take you through a kaleidoscope of colours.
South Simcoe Railway
Price: $17 per adult
When: September 30 to October 22, 2023
Address: Mill St. W., Tottenham, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, South Simcoe Railway features restored 1920s coaches and travels over a century-old branchline that used to connect Hamilton with Barrie and Collingwood.
During the fall months, the railway hosts Fall Colour Excursions where you can take in the vibrant hues of the Beeton Creek Valley from aboard a train.
As you travel through the foliage, you'll hear the Conductor's commentary outlining the history of the line, train, and the impact railways have had on Canada's development.
After your adventure, you can explore the streets of downtown Tottenham, where you'll find local shops and restaurants as well as a park and picnic opportunities.
Waterloo Central Railway
Price: $24.99 + per adult for the Heritage Hopper
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: All aboard! The Waterloo Central Railway offers another unique way to see the colours. While the heritage railway doesn't offer specific fall colour tours, you can book one of their train rides during September and October to enjoy the red and gold scenery.
The Heritage Hopper is a "hop-on, hop-off" service which stops at Northfield ION, St. Jacobs Farmers Market, and St. Jacobs Village, making it a great option for a fall adventure.
The ride takes you through Mennonite farm country dotted with vibrant trees. You can choose either standard coach seating of first-class lounge seating.
You can get off and explore the charming streets of St. Jacobs Village which is full of cozy bakeries and cafes or visit the Farmers' Market, where you'll find harvest produce, local goods, apple fritters and more.
York-Durham Heritage Railway
Price: Prices vary depending on experience
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the town of Uxbridge, this historic railway offers tons of themed events and rides year-round. During the fall, there are several events to enjoy.
The Fall Colours High Tea lets you sip on a selection of teas and indulge in fall-themed treats as you enjoy the views from a vintage train. There is also a Pumpkin High Tea with spiced everything and a Fall Harvest Lunch Train with dishes like butternut squash soup and roast beef.
You can get into the spooky spirit at the Murder Mystery Dinner at the Haunted Station & Train ride event, which is complete with a three-course meal and spine-tingling murder mystery for guests to solve.
During these experiences, you'll be immersed in fall colours as you travel through the countryside.
Halton County Radial Railway
Price: $24 per adult
Address: 13629 Guelph Line, Campbellville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque station makes for a dreamy fall day trip. Halton County Radial Railway doesn't actually offer train rides, but it does offer rides on its historic streetcars which run along a 2-kilometre track.
The streetcar takes you through a vibrant fall forest and it's a magical way to take in the scenery. The best part is, the ride stops at the "famous" ice cream shop so you can grab a sweet snack along the way.
Admission includes unlimited streetcar rides, access to the grounds, display barns, Rockwood Station and more. You can also shop at the Gift Shop for railway-inspired souvenirs and treats.
You'll want to return come the holiday season for the Christmas on the Rails event where you can ride through a frosty forest and maybe even glimpse Santa.
Agawa Canyon Tour Train
Price: $155 per person
When: Peak season until October 10, 2023
Address: 87 Huron St., Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Northern Ontario train tour is a stunning way to see the autumn splendour. The One-Day Scenic Rail Adventure is "one of the most popular train tours in North America" according to the website.
The 10-hour adventure includes a 4-hour trek up to Agawa Canyon Park, 90 minute stop at Agawa Canyon Park, and a 4 and a half hour return trip.
You'll ride through the red and gold forests of the Northern Ontario wilderness and be treated to spectacular fall scenery.
At Agawa Canyon Park, you can explore trails lined with stunning foliage. For some incredible views, you can climb up 300 stairs for a panoramic lookout above the tracks.
Port Stanley Terminal Rail
Price: Prices vary depending on activity
Address: 309 Bridge St., Port Stanley, ON
Why You Need To Go: This scenic railway is situated in the charming lakeside village of Port Stanley and is "Elgin County's longest running tourist attraction."
During the fall, there are several themed events to enjoy. The Pumpkin Patch Train Ride is taking place on October 21 and 22 and it's a fun way to celebrate the harvest season.
You'll experience an hour-long train ride through the fall colours and can pick your own pumpkin from the patch.
This fall, the railway is also hosting a Murder & Mystery on the Train. You'll be treated to a dinner on board as the mystery and excitement unfolds.
Tickets for both events are available online.
Get ready to be swept through a fall dreamland on board these scenic trains.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.