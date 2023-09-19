This 'Harry Potter' Inspired Train Ride Near Toronto Has Boozy Butterbeer & Sunset Views
You'll feel like you're on the Hogwarts Express. 🎃🚂
"Anything off the trolley dears?" An enchanting Harry Potter-inspired train ride is happening near Toronto and you'll feel like you're on board the Hogwarts Express.
York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a Hallows Express Wizards Sunset Tea & Train Ride this fall and it will whisk you away to the Wizarding World. The train ride is taking place on October 21, 2023 and it's a magical Halloween adventure.
Located in Uxbridge, the event features a "magical tea" complete with "delectable non-muggle treats and enchanting beverages" on board a train. You can enjoy spectacular sunset views as you sip potions and treats fit for a Hogwarts feast. There will even be boozy Butterbeer on board that will transport you to The Three Broomsticks.
The event runs for two and a half hours and you'll get a chance to meet the groundskeeper and dragon before the train departs. Tickets are available online and only wizards and witches that are 19 years or older are permitted.
You'll want to dig out your finest robes, because there is "no Muggle attire" at this magical attraction.
There is also a Hallows Express High Tea Train Ride taking place earlier in the day for families. You'll be treated to an enchanting high tea as well as non-alcoholic potions and more.
These aren't the only fall events taking place at YDHR. You can enjoy themed train rides like the Pumpkin Patch & Halloween Train Ride, Fall Colours High Tea, Harvest Lunch Train Ride and the Murder Mystery Dinner at the Haunted Station & Train Ride.
Get ready for some "Sirius" fun at this spellbinding Harry Potter-inspired event.
Hallows Express Wizards Sunset Tea & Train Ride
Price: $99.99 per adult
When: October 21, 2023, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're on your way to Hogwarts at this enchanting train ride near Toronto.
