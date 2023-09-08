This Magical High Tea Train Near Toronto Has Pumpkin Spiced Treats & Stunning Fall Scenery
All aboard! 🍂
Pinkies up! This majestic fall train ride near Toronto will whisk you away through an autumn wonderland filled with seasonal treats and it's the perfect seasonal activity.
The York Durham Heritage Railway is bringing back its fall experiences and you can enjoy the changing colours in a totally unique way.
YDHR, located about an hour from Toronto in Uxbridge, is hosting two fall-themed high tea attractions this year — The Fall Colours High Tea and the Pumpkin High Tea.
The Fall Colours High Tea starts on September 21, 2023 and runs on select dates until October 7. The vintage train will whisk you away through vibrant autumn landscapes as you indulge in fall-themed treats and sip "sophisticated" teas.
The experience runs for an hour and a half and it's a totally unique way to enjoy the red and orange colours of the season.
The Pumpkin High Tea takes place on October 14 and 15 and, as the name suggests, it's the perfect experience for pumpkin lovers.
You'll sip pumpkin-infused teas and bite into treats like pumpkin scones and pumpkin-spiced pastries, all while gliding through stunning fall scenery.
Tickets for both events are available online and cost $84.99 for the Fall Colours High Tea and $99.99 for the Pumpkin High Tea.
These aren't the only fall experiences taking place at YDHR. The railway is hosting a Fall Festival as well as a Fall Harvest Lunch Train and a new "Hell Train" which is described as a "moving haunted house."
Whether you're a fall foliage fanatic or a pumpkin spice enthusiast, the York Durham Heritage Railway has several experiences where you can indulge in everything autumn.
YDHR Fall High Tea Trains
Fall high tea train.
YDHR | Handout
Price: $84.99 + per person
When: Select days starting September 21, 2023
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience the fall colours while riding a train filled with autumn treats.
Accessibility: Some events are wheelchair and service animal accessible. See accessibility policies here.
