This Fall Train Ride Near Toronto Lets You Sip High Tea While Gazing At The Autumn Colours
You'll be whisked away to a red and orange wonderland.🍂
All aboard! This train ride near Toronto is a magical way to enjoy the fall colours, and you can even sip high tea along the way. York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a Fall High Tea event complete with stunning scenery and sweet treats.
Starting September 30, this railway adventure will whisk you away to an autumn paradise. You'll ride through the vibrant landscape of the Oak Ridges Moraine, where you'll see red and orange trees lining the tracks.
Interior of the train with tables set up for dining. Courtesy of YDHR
Along the way, you'll be served traditional high tea at tables with fresh linen and flowers. The menu consists of tea sandwiches, scones, and pastries served on 3-tiered platters.
You can choose between coffee or tea for the ride. Peaceful music plays throughout each car to add to the experience. The ride lasts about an hour and a half, and tickets are available online for $79.99 per person.
This isn't the only unique event that the railway is hosting. You can embark on a murder mystery train ride this September, where you and the other passengers will have to solve the crime before it's too late.
Other fall events include a Fall Colours Lunch Feast, Thanksgiving Harvest Dinner Train, and a Pumpkin Patch train ride.
There are lots of ways to enjoy the seasonal colours around Toronto aside from train rides. From stunning hikes to lookout trails, you can get lost in an autumn paradise.
Put on your finest hat and sip the day away as you ride through a vibrant landscape on this fall train ride.
Fall High Tea
Price: $79.99
When: Starting September 30, 2022
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a high tea experience while you ride through fall colours.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.