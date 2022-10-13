These Canadian Train Trips Were Named Among The Best In The World & Offer Incredible Views
The perfect way to see the country!
A scenic train ride could be called the best way to see Canada -- the slower method of travel allows you to take in views you might not be able to get by car, without the worry of having to drive.
If you're not sure where to begin with train trips in Canada, though, a new ranking has named three Canadian train trips among the best in the world.
Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, which highlight the most-loved travel experiences of their readers across the globe, named the Canadian and the Rocky Mountaineer as the best train trips in Canada and the 14th and 15th best in the world, respectively.
The two Canadian trips beat international train journeys like South America's Inca Rail, which ranked in 16th place, India's Decan Odyssey (17), Maharaja Express (18) and Golden Chariot (19), and South America's La Trochita, which was in last place on the list.
According to Traveler readers, the best train trip in the world is Japan's luxury train ride the Seven Stars Kyushu.
With fall being one of the best times for a scenic train ride in Canada, here's what you need to know about the country's two best trips.
The Canadian
The Canadian, which was named the best train trip in Canada by Traveler readers, is a special sleeper train trip offered by VIA Rail that journeys from Toronto to Vancouver.
The trip is four nights and four days and crosses 4,466 kilometres, taking riders past forests, lakes and prairies. Cities on this route include Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Jasper.
You can book an economy, sleeper plus or prestige class ticket, with meals included in the latter two and available for purchase with economy.
One-way fares for the ride start at $490.
The Rocky Mountaineer
The Rocky Mountaineer's journey between Vancouver and Banff/Lake Louise was noted by CN Traveler as being a journey that "leaves no sight unseen."
The train, which travels from Vancouver to Kamloops before carrying on to Alberta, is outfitted with a glass dome ceiling that lets you take in the incredible views along the way.
The two-day trip offers sights of snow-capped mountains, the Fraser River, majestic lakes, landmarks like Alberta's Castle Mountain and postcard-worthy scenery.
The trip goes in both directions, so you can choose how you want to see the country.
The Rocky Mountaineer offers different packages with varying stops and experiences too, so you can customize your trip.
This train ride is considerably more than the Canadian, however, with the shortest journey starting at $1,864 per person.
What is the most scenic train ride in Canada?
It's not the first time the two Canadian train rides have been praised. Last year, the Canadian and the Rocky Mountaineer ranked in the top five most aesthetic train journeys in the world.
With mountain, lake and prairie views awaiting passengers, they certainly both make for a stunning way to see the country.
