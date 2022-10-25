VIA Rail Has A Sale Going On Now & You Can Take A Trip From Toronto To Montreal For $65
But only for a limited time!
Looking for some last-minute travel inspo? A new deal from VIA Rail is sure to inspire some getaway ideas.
VIA Rail is currently having a "Discount Tuesday" sale, and you can save on routes between tons of destinations.
With the promotion, you can save 10% on trips on VIA Rail's Quebec City-Windsor Corridor, a rail line that includes iconic landmarks, stunning scenery and "bustling urban centres."
The corridor includes routes between Windsor and Toronto, Toronto and Niagara Falls, Toronto and Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal and more locations that are perfect for a last-minute trip.
To get the deal, trips must be booked by October 25 at 11:59 p.m. with the VIA Rail discount code TUESDAY for travel between November 1 and 7, 2022.
With the promotion, a trip from Toronto to Montreal comes in at only $65, meaning you can plan an escape to Canada's second-largest city, which was recently named one of the best in the world, and enjoy its European flair.
While you're there, you can also pay a visit to Canada's coolest neighbourhood, which was recently determined to be Montreal's Mile End.
The promo applies to VIA Rail's escape fare in its economy class, the rail service's lowest fare for "budget-conscious travellers," as well as the business fare in its business class.
While the escape fare could be considered low-cost, no-frills travelling, the business fare gets you priority boarding, access to a business class lounge, and a selection of light meals, snacks and drinks (including alcohol) on your trip.
Does VIA Rail run across Canada?
If you're on the hunt for more scenic train rides in Canada, VIA Rail services more than 410 stations across the country, with routes in Western Canada and Atlantic Canada in addition to its service between Ontario and Quebec.
Routes in Western Canada include trips between Toronto and Vancouver on the Canadian, a sleeper train ride that delivers breathtaking scenery and spectacular sights.
The rail service also offers "scenic adventure routes" travelling through remote areas of the country, like Winnipeg to Churchill, Manitoba.
Best train trips in Canada
If you're wondering what the best, most scenic train rides in Canada are, two Canadian train trips were recently given the title of the best in the country.
Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards named the Canadian and the Rocky Mountaineer as the best train trips in Canada and the 14th and 15th best in the world, respectively, beating other international train journeys like South America's Inca Rail and India's Maharaja Express.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.