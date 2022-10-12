A Canadian Neighbourhood Was Just Named One Of The Top 5 'Coolest' In The World
Two other neighbourhoods also made the top 25!
Do you live in Canada's coolest neighbourhood? One spot in Canada has made the top five list of a new ranking of the world's coolest neighbourhoods, and it's easy to see why.
Time Out has released the results of its Time Out Index Survey, an annual poll of city-dwellers around the globe. Using the results, the magazine was able to put together a ranking of 51 of the coolest neighbourhoods across the world, and three Canadian spots made the cut.
At number five on the list, Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood was ranked as the coolest neighbourhood in Canada, beating spots in cities like Marseille, France, London, U.K., and Los Angeles in the U.S.
Part of Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, Mile End was praised for being a "walkable nook" with some of "the city’s best restaurants, independent bookstores, flower shops, butchers, bakers and candlestick makers."
The neighbourhood has seen musical names like Arcade Fire and Grimes emerge from its streets, and is also where you'll find world-famous bagels like Fairmount Bagel and St-Viateur Bagel.
The other spots to make the top five list were Colonia Americana, in Guadalajara, Mexico, which came in as the coolest neighbourhood in the world, followed by Lisbon's Cais do Sodré, Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia, and Ridgewood in New York City.
Two other Canadian neighbourhoods also made the list of 51 spots; Toronto's Dundas West came in twelfth place as the city's place to be, ranking for its "boutique art galleries, snug bars, understated nightclubs," and "cosy coffee shops."
Vancouver's West End rounded out the top 25, with the neighbourhood earning praise for its bars, restaurants and stores, as well as the massive Stanley Park and picturesque Sunset Beach.
What are the top 3 cities in Canada?
Recently, a ranking of the best cities in the world released by Condé Nast Traveler named three Canadian spots as some of the top places to travel to, and, interestingly, Toronto didn't make the cut.
Victoria, B.C. came out as Canada's best small city, noted for being home to the "bucket list-worthy" Fairmont Empress hotel.
Quebec City was named Canada's best large city in part thanks to its European charm, followed by Montreal, which was praised for its "dynamic restaurants."