These Are The Best Places To Live In Canada For Job Opportunities & Affordable Property
You might be surprised. 👀
Considering making a move this year? It turns out that certain areas of Canada offer the best of the best when it comes to job opportunities, family environment and cheap property.
Moving site MoveHub named seven of the best places to live in Canada based on what each region has to offer, so if you're thinking about making a move this year, you might want to consider one of these spots.
The site named seven cities "the best places to live" for several different needs, including food and drink, rural escapes, families, affordable property, culture, climate and job opportunities.
Quebec topped the list of the best places to live in Canada, with three cities in the province being named. Other provinces included in the report are Ontario, Alberta and Nova Scotia.
According to MoveHub, those looking for a new career will want to look to Toronto, which was called the best place to live in Canada for job opportunities.
As the site notes, Toronto is home to so many jobs across different industries, and it's where you'll find the Toronto Stock Exchange, as well as the head offices for Canada's "Big 5" banks.
While the 6ix was praised for its business and many things to do, like galleries and museums, the report did acknowledge the city's high cost of living.
If you're looking for the best place in Canada to find affordable property, you'll want to head to Halifax, Nova Scotia.
However, according to RE/MAX, the average sale price of a home in Halifax was just over $560,000 in 2022. So while there may still be opportunities to buy affordable homes in the city, prices weren't low enough to be included in Remax's Top 10 list of "Affordable Places To Buy."
But MoveHub includes Halifax's interesting history and its beaches as draws for living there.
Those with kids or who are thinking of starting a family will apparently want to live in Edmonton, which was called the best place to live in Canada for families.
MoveHub noted the city's great public schools as well as its mall attraction, the West Edmonton Mall, as reasons families should consider moving.
If it's culture, things to do and great eats you're after, Quebec may be the place for you.
Three cities in the province were listed as the best places in Canada for food and culture, and it's pretty easy to see why.
Montreal was named the best place in Canada for food and drink, known for its smoked meat sandwiches, bagels and, of course, poutine.
The city was also praised for having a high population of young people and is known for having a great nightlife scene.
But if you're looking for proximity to Canada's wilderness, the best city isn't so far away. Boucherville, just 30 minutes away from Montreal, was named the best place in Canada for rural escapes, thanks to its proximity to several national parks and hiking trails.
With food and nature covered, Quebec City was then named the best place in the country for culture, with MoveHub noting that "there's always some kind of festival or celebration going on in Quebec City."
With its European charm, historic district of Old Quebec, many festivals and events, the city is bustling with things to do and see.
Finally, if you're looking to escape the cold, MoveHub recommends Burlington, Ontario, as the best place in Canada for climate, surprisingly.
"It’s on roughly the same latitude as New Hampshire – definitely one of the colder American states, but nothing compared to the 'real Canadian winter,'" the platform says.
The city's great outdoor activities and proximity to Toronto may also make it an attractive option.
What is the best city in Canada to live in?
While each of the cities mentioned offers specific attractive qualities, which is the best depends on what you're looking for.
Some Canadian cities offer a lower cost of living compared to others, which should also be taken into consideration.
For instance, Quebec City offers residents a very low cost of living, and an average salary of $44,400 per year, according to data from Numbeo.
This, along with its title of the best place in Canada for culture, makes it one of the best spots to live in the country.
If you need more convincing, the city was even called one of the best places to live in Canada with the best quality of life for 2023 by MovingWaldo.