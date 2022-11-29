These Are The Richest Neighbourhoods In Canada & Number 1 Might Actually Surprise You
Could you afford to live here?
Do you know where the richest Canadians in the country live?
Slice recently revealed where the 20 richest neighbourhoods in Canada are, but the number one spot might actually come as a bit of a surprise.
Slice cited the most recent data from Canadian Business magazine, which ranked Canada's wealthiest neighbourhoods from coast to coast by household net worth.
Some are well known, like Toronto's Bridle Path, which has been home to celebs like Drake, Celene Dion and Prince, but it may be lesser known that the average household income is so high in others.
The richest neighborhood in Canada, it turns out, is Sunnybrook in Toronto, where the average household's net worth is said to be a whopping $22,709,428.
In Sunnybrook, which lies along the southern border of Toronto's Bridle Path and on the outside of Park Lane Circle, the average household income is $289,434 per year.
Following Sunnybrook, the Toronto neighbourhood York Mills-Windfields is the second-richest in Canada, with an average household net worth of $20,944,385 and an average annual household income of $869,581.
Unsurprisingly, the third-richest neighbourhood in Canada is Toronto's Bridle Path, with the celeb hot spot having an average household net worth of $19,729,093.
Interestingly, the average household income is higher here than in the top two richest neighbourhoods in Canada at $1,101,171 a year.
The top five richest neighbourhoods are rounded out by two Vancouver spots, with Shaughnessy Heights coming in as the fourth richest neighbourhood in Canada with an average household net worth of $13,811,849, and Kerrisdale as the fifth with an average net worth of $12,850,938.
The top 10 richest neighborhoods are mostly Vancouver and Toronto spots, with the exceptions of two places in Montreal.
Summit Park, Westmount, where the average household net worth is $10,895,782, comes in as the eighth richest neighbourhood in Canada, with Sunnyside & Edgehill in Westmount coming in at number 10 with an average household net worth of $10,511,187.
Within the top 15, only one Alberta spot made the ranking. Britannia in Calgary is Canada's 15th richest neighbourhood, with an average household net worth of $7,984,224.
Richest neighbourhoods in Canada
The top 20 richest neighbourhoods in Canada and their average household net worths are as follows:
- Sunnybrook, Toronto, Ontario - $22,709,428
- York Mills-Windfields, Toronto, Ontario - $20,944,385
- Bridle Path, Toronto, Ontario - $19,729,093
- Shaughnessy Heights, Vancouver, British Columbia - $13,811,849
- Kerrisdale, Vancouver, British Columbia - $12,850,938
- Forest Hill North, Toronto, Ontario - $11,671,220
- Forest Hill South & UCC, Toronto, Ontario - $11,530,848
- Summit Park, Westmount, Montreal, Quebec - $10,895,782
- Kerrisdale Park, Vancouver, British Columbia - $10,869,273
- Sunnyside & Edgehill, Westmount, Montreal, Quebec - $10,511,187
- Lexington Avenue, Westmount, Montreal, Quebec - $10,476,422
- Sunnyside Avenue, Westmount, Montreal, Quebec - $9,349,716
- Shaughnessy (North), Vancouver, British Columbia - $9,087,452
- Westmount, West Vancouver, British Columbia - $8,956,821
- Britannia, Calgary, Alberta - $7,984,224
- Upper Mount Royal (North), Calgary, Alberta - $7,720,307
- Elbow Park, Calgary, Alberta - $7,611,156
- King George Park, Westmount, Montreal, Quebec - $7,574,692
- Upper Mount Royal (South), Calgary, Alberta - $7,542,402
- Roxboro, Calgary, Alberta - $7,368,972
Where do Canadian millionaires live?
In September, investment firm Henley & Partners looked at the top 20 cities in the world that are home to the most millionaires and found that only one city was in Canada.
Toronto was listed as being 14th for the most millionaires in the world, according to their report.
Interestingly, Canada as a whole is also home to many "centi-millionaires," someone who has $100 million or more in investable assets.
Henley found that Canada is home to 541 centi-millionaires, making it the country with the eighth most in the world.